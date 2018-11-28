Prince Harry Clashed With Brother Prince William After Meghan Markle Engagement

The two royal brothers reportedly had a “fall out” following Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle, as he felt like his older brother Prince William wasn’t as welcoming of his fiancee as he wished.

According to the Daily Mail, the conflict between the two siblings started because Harry, 34, thought William, 36, “wasn’t rolling out the red carpet” for Meghan after the couple got engaged. Sources claimed their row was only resolved when their father, Prince Charles, stepped in, which led to William and Kate inviting Harry and Meghan to celebrate Christmas with them at their home in Norfolk.

“Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” a source close to the family said.

“They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges [William and Kate] invited the Sussexes [Harry and Meghan] to spend Christmas with them,” the source added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent last Christmas Eve at Anmer Hall, Norfolk, and then joined the queen and the rest of the British royal family for Christmas Day in Sandringham.

The reports come amid rumors that there’s tension between the two brothers and their wives after Harry and Meghan announced they will be moving from Kensington Palace to a new residence 20 miles away. The two decided to make Frogmore Cottage in Windsor their new home as they expect their first baby, but they had initially been rumored to be considering moving to Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace — right next door to William and Kate.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be moving away from Kensington Palace to Windsor in the countryside. Paul Grover- WPA Pool / Getty Images

Now sources claim that while Meghan and Kate are making an effort to get along, the two princes are experiencing some issues in their relationship.

“Kate and Meghan are very different people and they don’t have a lot in common but they have made an effort to get along,” an insider told Vanity Fair.

“Any issues are between the brothers.”

And another source close to the family told the Daily Mail that despite the fact people think of Harry and William as an inseparable duo, that idea “hasn’t really existed for some time.”

“They are still incredibly close, closer than most siblings, but now Harry has married and is about to become a father, so it’s a good time for him to be planning his own future. There is no acrimony,” they said.

Ever since becoming engaged, Harry has spent less time with his brother and sister-in-law, who he often accompanied at public events. And while he may be trying to step out of his brother’s shadow, Harry will actually be following William’s steps by moving to the quiet countryside after the birth of his first child.