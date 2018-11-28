Cops Say Wedding Photographer Katherine Mehta Had Sex With Guest, Peed On A Tree, Threatened Cops’ Families

The Texas woman was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Wedding photographer Katherine Mehta gave one couple a day they will never forget — though likely not in the way they had hoped.

Police in Texas arrested the wedding photographer on Saturday on charges that she had sex with a guest in the reception hall and then urinated on a tree before issuing a bizarre threat to kill the police officers’ families. The New York Post reported on the strange arrest, which took place in a town about 30 miles west of Fort Worth and captured national attention this week.

Police said the 26-year-old Mehta — who goes by Max McIntyre for her photography business — had been hired to take photographs at a wedding being held at The Springs Event Venue in Weatherford, but an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who was working security at the time said she took a break to have sex with a guest inside the event hall. When an officer confronted Mehta and asked her to leave, the situation escalated quickly.

As the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, Mehta decided not to leave quietly and instead started to yell, then urinated on a tree.

When she was arrested and placed in a squad car, Mehta then began to threaten the families of the arresting police officers.

“”Y’all families will be dead by Christmas, Y’alls daughters are dead,” she told them, according to a police report. “My dad is going to find out about this, and y’all are (expletive) dead. D-E-A-D.”

As the Star-Telegram noted, officers found a bottle of the prescription drug Alprazolam on Mehta after her arrest, and believe that she may have suffered a reaction after mixing it with alcohol.

A woman who identified herself as Mehta’s sister told WFAA that someone may have actually spiked her sister’s drink.

“She said she went outside and she said these two men tried to approach her and do inappropriate things,” the unnamed woman said. “And she said she was yelling and trying to get help, and things got turned around in a negative way.”

When she is not taking photographs at weddings, Katherine Mehta works as a bikini model and says she took second place in Maxim’s CoverGirls 2018. The arrest seems to have helped her exposure, with Mehta’s Instagram page gaining thousands of new followers after the reports of her arrest went viral.

Katherine Mehta was booked on charges of public intoxication and obstruction/retaliation, jail record showed. She was later released on $10,738 bail.