Brittany Cartwright Was ‘Humiliated’ By ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star For Taking Cheating Jax Taylor Back

She was 'crying her eyes out' after his past affair was mentioned.

Brittany Cartwright’s fiance’s troubled past came back to bite her during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Ahead of the Bravo TV reality series’ premiere next week, a source told Radar Online that James Kennedy put Cartwright on blast for allowing Jax Taylor to get away with cheating on her with Faith Stowers — just one year before accepting his marriage proposal.

According to a November 27 report, Kennedy “humiliated” Cartwright at SUR Restaurant, poking fun at the Kentucky native’s decision to get back with Taylor, despite his cheating.

“James basically was making fun of the fact that Jax hooked up with Faith, and how Brittany still got back with him. He was DJ’ing at SUR and rapped a song about Jax and Faith when Brittany was like five feet away,” a source close to the cast told the outlet.

“It was bad — like, really bad,” the source continued. “Brittany was balling her eyes out over it and had to be escorted out because she almost passed out from being upset and embarrassed.”

Jax Taylor infamously admitted to cheating on Brittany Cartwright during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules. Then, just months after the shocking episode aired, Taylor proposed to Cartwright, and she accepted.

Although Kennedy’s recent diss was aimed more at Taylor than his fiancee, his behavior has completely put off his co-stars.

“The girls are all super angry because they love Brittany and cannot believe that he went there. It is just so f***ed up,” the insider explained.

James Kennedy has been on the outs with the majority of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars for the past several seasons of the show. So, when it comes to his latest antics, it’s hard to imagine how long he will continue to appear on the show. After all, if he has no relationship with his co-stars, he doesn’t have much of a storyline to bring to the table.

News of Kennedy’s public humiliation of Brittany Cartwright came around the same time that a Hollywood Life report suggested the series’ stars were refusing to spend time with Kennedy — and failing to invite him to any of their group get-togethers.

“Right now, nobody is talking to James, or inviting him to things, also making it hard for producers to be able to shoot him,” a source revealed.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, don’t miss next Monday’s premiere of the series’ seventh season. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.