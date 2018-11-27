Watch Juventus Vs Valencia UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Ronaldo And Juve Can Secure Top Spot In Group H

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus require just a single point from their fixture against La Liga side Valencia to guarantee passage to the Champions League knockout phase.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his quest to bring a UEFA Champions League title to Juventus, the most successful club in the history of Italian Calcio, when the defending Serie A champions host last season’s fourth-place La Liga side, per Sky Sports, Valencia CF in a match that could see the Italian giants clinch the top spot in Group H. In fact, Juventus need only a draw with Valencia, who are struggling domestically this season in 11th place, to clinch a place in the knockout round, in the game that will live stream from Turin.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Juventus vs. Valencia CF UEFA Champions League Group H matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at 41,500-seat Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday, November 27. That start time will be the same in Spain, which lies in the same time zone. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch kickoff at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Bianconeri vs. Els Taronges match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, November 28.

Juventus are easily the most successful side in Italy’s history, at least domestically, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, with an incredible 34 league titles — including the last seven in a row — and 13 Coppa Italia trophies. But Juve has won the European championship only twice — and just once in the Champions League era way back in 1996.

The two clubs have met each other on the pitch only once before, according to 90Min, and that came just two months ago when Juventus took the first Group H match between the clubs of the current Champions League tournament, 2-0 — in a game that saw Ronaldo uncharacteristically sent off with tears in his eyes over the red card.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus will try not to get sent off against Valencia CF this time. Manuel Queimadelos Alonso / Getty Images

