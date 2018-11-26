‘RHOBH’ Kim Richards’ Daughter Brooke Wiederhorn Is Expecting Her Second Child, Is It A Boy Or Girl?

Kim Richards will soon be a grandmother of two.

Kim Richards has a lot to be thankful for.

After adjusting to her life as a grandmother over the past couple of years, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star now has a second grandchild on the way. Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish confirmed the news with readers on November 26, revealing that Richards’ eldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, shared the news on Instagram with her many fans and followers days ago.

“Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! Thankful for baby boy #2,” Wiederhorn wrote in the caption of her photo, which featured husband Thayer Wiederhorn and their first son, Hucksley, standing on the beach.

According to the report, Brooke and Thayer Wiederhorn got married at Kathy Hilton’s home in August 2014 and celebrated with a second ceremony in Mexico one year later. Then, in September 2016, their first child, son Hucksley, arrived.

Wiederhorn is the only child who Richards shared with her late husband, Monty Brinson. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member will recall, Richards’ former partner passed away in January 2016 after a years-long battle with cancer.

When Richards’ first grandchild arrived in 2016, the former reality star couldn’t help but gush over her daughter.

“I’m am so proud of my little girl… watching her bring life into this world was by far the most incredible most amazing experience of my life!” she wrote on Instagram. “He is beautiful and perfect! I loved him before he arrived… and now… I’m over the top.. this feeling is unbelievable!! I’m so in love.”

Below is Brooke Wiederhorn’s announcement about her second child.

While Kim Richards used to expose her life to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras, she left the show after its seventh season and has not returned since.

In December of last year, Richards’ younger sister, Kyle Richards, who still appears on the show, explained the reasoning behind her decision to leave Bravo TV during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“You know, she’s got a lot of stuff going on in her personal life,” Kyle explained.

“She, I think, didn’t want to do that … maybe it’s a little too intense, so she’s happy doing what she’s doing right now.”

“It is weird,” she continued of filming without her older sister. “You know, we started it together and even though we fought, we’re sisters and I love her,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo TV for Season 9 sometime early next year.