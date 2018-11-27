Jason Momoa To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

On Monday afternoon, Saturday Night Live announced on their Twitter account that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be making his debut as a host on the popular comedy show.

As reported by Comic Book, the announcement was made along with the full lineup of December hosts and musical guests that are touted to appear on the show. DC and comic book fans everywhere will be delighted to hear that Aquaman will finally be taking the stage on Saturday Night Live.

According to the calendar tweeted by the long-running show, Momoa will be hosting on December 8, less than two weeks before the next installment in the DC Universe and Momoa’s first solo film in the DC timeline is set to hit cinemas on December 21. Momoa shared in November 2017 that hosting Saturday Night Live was a lifelong dream of his.

“It is the most important, I don’t want a an Oscar, I don’t want an award for anything, I’ll give all my action figures back, all I’ve ever wanted to do my whole life, as a kid, I love SNL, and it is my goal, I’m gonna get on that [expletive] show,” he told ExtraTV.

Others who will be appearing on Saturday Night Live in December include The Crown and The Girl in the Spider’s Web star Claire Foy, accompanied on December 1 by musician Anderson.Paak. Momoa on December 8 will also have Mumford & Sons appearing with him, and Matt Damon will be hosting on December 15 with Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus performing on the day.

Mumford & Sons have already performed twice on the 40-year-old show to date.

Momoa just recently spoke about the enormous pride and responsibility he feels in portraying DC’s underwater superhero during a press visit to the set of Aquaman.