‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Shares New Photo Of ‘Miracle Baby,’ But Still Hides Her Face

Kenya Moore has shared a new photo of her first child, Brooklyn Doris Daly, but she’s still keeping the baby’s face hidden from the public. In the post, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star holds her bundle of joy to her chest but Brooklyn’s head is turned away from the camera.

“Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life,” Moore wrote in the caption.

In a previous post, Moore shared a photo of her baby’s tiny hand in hers.

Brooklyn was born prematurely, as her reality star mother experienced complications during the pregnancy. As Us Weekly reports, before she gave birth, Moore discovered that she had preeclampsia, a condition that can lead to the death of the baby and mother. So, she had to have an emergency C-section.

“If you want to make God laugh have a plan… won’t be long now. Pray for us,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of her in the hospital.

There’s another reason why Moore calls Brooklyn her miracle baby. The 47-year-old former beauty queen had fertility issues that made it difficult for her to conceive naturally. In an article for Oprah Magazine, Moore opened up about the fact that she developed fibroids during her early 30s. Fibroids are non-cancerous uterine tumors that can cause miscarriages. Two other cast members on RHOA have also had fibroids: Porsha Williams, who is currently expecting, and Cynthia Bailey. Moore went on to add that she had surgeries to remove them, but still had trouble getting pregnant.

Moore expressed that she was committed to becoming a mother so she began to consider several avenues to make that a reality.

“It was overwhelming,” Kenya wrote in the article for O Magazine. “Should I freeze my eggs to use with my future husband? Wait for the right partner and just consider adoption one day? Surrogacy? I had no idea what to do.”

She eventually chose IVF treatments, but her first attempt failed. Brooklyn Daly is the result of Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, not giving up and trying IVF a second time.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly were married in June of 2017 on a beach on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. As Atlanta Black Star reports, Moore kept the relationship secret and did not share details of their romance with viewers of the show. At the time, viewers were under the impression that Moore was still in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan. According to the article, the network and even Moore’s fellow “Housewives” were in the dark about the wedding and her father did not attend.

Brooklyn Daly was born on November 4, about a year-and-a-half after they eloped.