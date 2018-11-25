Watch Sevilla FC Vs. Real Valladolid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Online

Surprising Sevilla can leap to the top of the La Liga table coming out of Round 13 with a defeat of 10th-place Real Valladolid at home on Sunday.

Sevilla FC, the team that hosted Spain’s first-ever professional football match way back in 1890, according to Marca.com, has won the La Liga title exactly one time in its 128-year existence, and that was in 1946. But in the most wide-open Spanish Primera Division season in recent memory, the side from Seville can vault to the top of the table coming out of Round 13 of the 2018/2019 season, if they can get past another surprising team this year, newly promoted Real Vallodolid, in a match that will live stream from Andalusia on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. Real Valladolid Spanish La Liga Sunday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, November 25, at the legendary 44,000-seat Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Sevilla, who placed seventh on last season’s La Liga standings per Sky Sports, have overcome a slow start in which they lost two and drew one of their first three games. Since then, Sevilla have lost only once, and that came at the hands of defending champions Barcelona on October 20, as Sky reported.

But Sevilla can now overtake Barcelona in the standings, if they take the full three points on Sunday. They find themselves in this position after Barca could do no better than a 1-1 draw against second-place Atletico Madrid on Saturday, as ESPN reported.

Also in Round 13, fourth-place Deportivo Alaves blew their own chance to go top when they lost to relegation-zone dwellers CD Leganes 1-0, per BeIn Sports. As a result, a win on Sunday gives Sevilla 26 points, one ahead of the mighty Blaugrana and two on top of Atleti.

Sevilla FC Captain Sergio Escudero is a native of Valladolid, but will need to defeat his hometown team to take his club top of the table. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

