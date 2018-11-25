Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reunite To Spend Thanksgiving Together With Their Kids

The couple remains committed to spending holidays together for the sake of their kids, a source said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner won’t let something as small as divorce get in the way of their family traditions.

The couple reunited this year to spend Thanksgiving together, their first holiday together since they finalized their long and drawn out divorce proceedings. As People magazine reported, the couple has spent every Thanksgiving together for the sake of their three kids, and sources told the magazine that they wanted to make sure this continued even after their split was final.

Ben and Jennifer met in Montana with their kids, 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina, and 6-year-old Samuel. As the source said, the pair plan to keep meeting for the holidays so the entire family can be together.

“This was long planned,” the insider adds. “They always celebrate big holidays together as a family.”

While they may be carving out time to spend together, it doesn’t appear there is any romantic reunion in the works for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Jen has been getting more serious with her new boyfriend, fast food CEO John Miller, after the couple first went public earlier this month. After a very rocky end of her relationship with Ben as she helped him through addiction struggles, Jennifer has been enjoying the new — but still largely casual — relationship with Miller.

“Jennifer is extremely happy with John,” a source told Us Weekly. “Jen has been thankful for John’s stable love and support during issues she has faced with [ex-husband Ben Affleck’s] sobriety. He isn’t jealous and understands Jen’s commitment to helping Ben.”

It was not clear if Miller was part of the Thanksgiving festivities in Montana.

Affleck has been dating around as well, with a serious relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus before moving on to Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Ben also recently left rehab after a nearly three-month stint, and shortly after leaving he and Jennifer Garner finally brought their divorce to a legal conclusion.

The couple had remained civil after their split, even sharing a home for several months for the sake of their children. Jennifer was reportedly very supportive when Ben went to rehab, even though his third stint came several months after they announced their split. As the Today show noted back in August when Affleck first went to rehab, it was actually Garner who drove him to the facility and was a major part of the support system for him throughout the stay and afterward.