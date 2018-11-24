Mariah Carey Continues To Show Off Stunning Weight Loss In Thanksgiving Video

Mariah's showing off the results of her 30 pound weight loss with mashmallows.

Mariah Carey is continuing to show off her very impressive weight loss in a sweet new Thanksgiving video with her two children. Mariah was flaunting her amazing body in a slinky black dress in a new upload on her Instagram account this week, which showed her preparing dinner for the Holiday with twins Monroe and Moroccan.

The adorable clip showed the family spending some quality time together as they cooked in the kitchen. Carey was helping her kids put marshmallows on a dish, while Moroccan and Monroe could both be seen slipping a few of the sweet treats into their mouth as they cooked together.

“It’s very exciting,” the “We Belong Together” singer told fans in the clip she shared this week, as she showed off her curves in a low-cut, body-hugging black dress with a sparkly gold bolero wrapped around her shoulders. “We’ve got to get it so that they can make it, like, melt all over it.”

“We don’t want them to go up in flames,” Mariah then said in the video as they had fun in the kitchen, revealing that they already had a “charred marshmallow” as a result of their efforts cooking for the U.S. Holiday on November 22.

She then sweetly smiled for the camera as she told her 7.5 million followers, “Happy Thanksgiving, Darlings!”

Writing in the caption of the sweet family video, Carey joked about her and her families being “foodies.”

“The foodies on Thanksgiving!” she said, alongside a turkey and a crying laughing emoji. She also added the hashtag #HappyThanksgiving to her post.

The latest clip showing of Mariah’s amazing new body comes shortly after the star underwent a pretty dramatic transformation earlier this year after losing a reported more than 30 pounds.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight reported back in January that the star had undergone gastric sleeve surgery. Since then, she appears to have only lost more weight while flaunting her impressive body during appearances and on social media.

As the Inquisitr reported in August, the mom of two gave fans a good look at her weight loss while vacationing with her kids.

The star posted a snap of herself in a skin-tight wetsuit to Instagram which she unzipped slightly to show a little skin in a bedazzled purple top.

Carey also showed a sweet full-body shot as she and her children spent some quality time together on a yacht, revealing her weight loss as she struck a pose on the water with her 7-year-old daughter Monroe, who she shared with former husband Nick Cannon.

Entertainment Tonight claimed in June that the “GTFO” singer is “thrilled” with the results of her very impressive weight loss.