Sofia Richie Rocks Gold Pants While Playing On The Beach With Her Family

Sofia Richie seemingly spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her family. The model took to social media to reveal that she and her loved ones were having a great time together on Turkey Day.

On Thursday, Nov. 22, Sofia Richie shared a photo of herself and her mother, Diane Richie, as well as her friend Bianca Bowes, to her Instagram account.

In the photo, Sofia is seen wearing a pair of loose fitting gold pants, which reflected the light, and a long-sleeved black blouse, which she ties up at the waist to show off her stunning figure.

The model, 20, is seen standing in the middle of her mother, Diane, and her friend, Bianca, as the trio strike a pose in the moonlight on the beach. Richie’s mother is seen sporting tight black pants and a loose blouse, with her friend wearing a low cut red dress, completely with thigh-high split, which shows off her leg.

The threesome stand on the beach in front of the ocean, which can be seen crashing waves onto the shore in the background. All three of the women look happy as they smile for the photo, and Richie reveals in the caption that she is very “grateful” for her mother.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, may have missed out on spending Thanksgiving together this year. Disick was busy with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Kourtney stunned fans on Thanksgiving Day when she took to Instagram to share a photo of the whole family together wearing their pajamas and revealing that she was feeling very thankful to wake up in the same house as Scott so that they could spend the holiday together with their children as a family.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brother, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” she captioned the photo.

However, it seems that all is well between Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia, as the three of them have been spotted having dinner together twice this month.

“Scott never thought the day would come that he would be out to dinner with Kourtney and Sophia twice in one month. It was a huge step forward for all of them, but it needed to happen because the drama was not healthy for their children,” an insider told Radar Online.

Sofia Richie has not ever publicly commented on Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s co-parenting arrangement.