Plan Your Next Trip Around These Hotels That Have Amazing Cyber Monday Deals

From Boston to Bermuda, travelers are sure to find some amazingly discounted hotel rates on Cyber Monday for the next trip.

As shops across the country shut their doors after the exhausting 24 hours that has been Black Friday, consumers anxiously await for round two of the holiday shopping event, anticipating some equal or even better deals on Cyber Monday.

Travel bugs will be excited to hear that several hotels are offering some amazing deals for the online shopping holiday, as noted by Forbes, making for the perfect time to book their next hotel stay.

Boston Red Sox fans will enjoy a stay in Boston’s Hotel Commonwealth, located in Kenmore Square just steps from Fenway Park, and they can get a great deal one of their luxury rooms in a clever sale. Themed around the 2018 World Series Champion’s record-breaking 108-win-season, shoppers can book a room for just $108 a night for stays through March 14, which just so happens to be 108 days from when the deal becomes available on November 26. Plan this one accordingly, though, because this sale begins when the clock strikes 1:08 p.m. and will last for only 108 minutes.

Those looking for a trip to Bean Town not centered around America’s greatest past time may enjoy a stay at The Eliot Hotel, and at a great rate at that. One bedroom-suites that typically range from $195 to as high as $695 per night will be discounted to the low, flat rate of $165 when using the code “EliotCyber,” plus a continental breakfast for two will be included as well. This incredible deal is available for trips anywhere between December 1, 2018 through March 7, 2019, and will run from 12:01 a.m. November 26 through 11:59 p.m. November 30.

Travelers looking to escape the winter weather need not look any further than the island of Dominica, whose only five-star property is offering a five-star deal. The intimate, award-winning resort Secret Bay are hosting a one-day-only deal of 40 percent off their best available rates for three-night minimum travel during the month of February. The resort was closed until this month due to destruction from Hurricane Maria, and will also provide a delicious daily organic breakfast basket, unlimited use of adventure equipment and two new amenities–the Zing Zing Restaurant and the Gommier Spa.

1,200 miles north on the island of Bermuda is the beautiful Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, featuring Bermuda’s only full-service hotel marina, an incredible collection of contemporary art. The recently renovated property is having an equally as beautiful Cyber Monday sale, offering 50 percent off the best available rate for stays through March 31, 2019.

Whether travelers are looking for a luxurious stay in a tropical island or a trip up north, it is safe to say Cyber Monday will provide some amazing prices that will help vacationers stick to their budgets.