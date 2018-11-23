Iggy Azalea Flaunts Abs In White Bra Top For Fashion Nova’s Black Friday Sale

Rapper Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to promote Fashion Nova’s Black Friday sale, and she thrilled her followers in the process.

In her post on the popular social media platform, Azalea flaunted her taut abs wearing a sheer white bra top that left little to the imagination. The “Kream” singer wore a cozy orange sweatshirt that she had pulled up to show off her midsection, and she wore matching athletic style pants that said “warning” on them. In the special throwback photo, Azalea had short pink hued hair and shiny gold fingernails.

The “Tokyo Snow Trip” rapper advised her followers that Fashion Nova’s Black Friday sale offers items from 40 to 80 percent off. She serves as a brand ambassador for the clothing site, and she often wears their clothes in her Instagram shares. The rapper shared the image from Miami, Florida.

Her fans adored seeing the slightly more than year old image. In just a few hours, nearly 369,000 of her 12.7 million followers “liked” the post. One fan summed up the feeling, succinctly writing, “You are truly something special!”

Another fan wrote, “Mirror on the wall who’s the baddest of em all?” Cleary the answer for that follower is “Iggy.”

Another person felt that the rapper is her ultimate role model. The fan wrote, “You are literally who I wanna be when I grow up.”

Recently, the Inquisitr reported that during a launch for Cardi B’s Fashion Nova line in Hollywood, Azalea and Bhad Bhabie had a minor confrontation where the Dr. Phil star threw a cup of water in the rapper’s face and tried to start a beef after Azalea said some rude things about Bhabie online.

Bhabie left the event soon after the dust-up, but Azalea stayed, and she shared some footage on her Instagram story where she wrote, “What kind of Jerry Springer…? What kind of ‘who’s baby is this’ Dr. Phil a** s**t? Oh, my God. I am a grown-up. I cannot. So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child?! LOL anyway! The fashion Nova party is LIT!”

Ultimately, the “Pretty Girls” singer didn’t let Bhabie’s attack get her down, and she’s continued doing her thing in life and on Instagram. Just two days ago the rapper shared an image of herself rocking an incredibly long, blond, I Dream of Genie style high ponytail and a stunning embroidered bomber jacket.

As for the big Black Friday sale at Fashion Nova, the prices are extra good, and shoppers have eight hours left to enjoy the deals at the time of publication.