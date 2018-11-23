New Orleans Saints Have Won 10 Games In A Row: ‘This Team Is Terrifying’

After winning their tenth in a row, the Saints are just hitting their stride and that's scary.

The late game on Thanksgiving night saw the New Orleans Saints handle the Atlanta Falcons 31-17, keeping their grip on the lead in the NFC South. While it wasn’t the huge blowout that the Saints have been delivering lately, it was indeed a one-sided game, one which resulted in New Orleans’ tenth win in a row. With only five games remaining in the 2018 NFL regular season, some are beginning to realize that this team is actually quite “terrifying.”

As recapped by NFL.com, the Saints went out onto the field and were led by the rushing attack of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Not only can the Saints destroy teams through their passing game, but they have the ability to pound the line coming out of the backfield.

Drew Brees had what may be considered a “sub-par” game by some accounts — as he didn’t even cross 200 yards passing. Michael Thomas was held to 38 yards receiving on four catches, and rookie phenom Tre’Quan Smith was held out with a foot injury.

While some may think that these performances could have kept Atlanta in the game, this wasn’t to be the case at all. Drew Brees threw four touchdowns against Atlanta — and all of them went to undrafted free agents: Dan Arnold, Tommylee Lewis, and two for Austin Carr.

Nick Wright of Fox Sports believes that the Saints are the best team in the NFL, and he even went as far as to say “this team is terrifying.”

STUFFED. The @Saints feast on the Falcons en route to a 31-17 win on Thanksgiving night! #ATLvsNO pic.twitter.com/xOaQ4V1skP — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 23, 2018

New Orleans opened the season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This performance left fans wondering if a long season was in the cards for them. Suddenly, the offense began to click, and the defense tightened up, which meant that the Saints would go on to shut down teams week in and week out.

It isn’t just the NFL experts starting to realize how good the Saints are on the field — and how much fun they are to watch. AJC is reporting that the late game on Thursday had the best audience for Thanksgiving night since 2015, and that viewership was up 18 percent from last year.

Down in New Orleans, the Saints delivered a 75 share — which meant that three of every four homes with TVs in the city were watching NBC.

Who was dat?! Drew Brees threw TD passes to a NFL-record four undrafted players in 31-17 win over Falcons. Ties NFL record with TDs to 13 different players this season. https://t.co/Hyr6oFS6b3 — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 23, 2018

Drew Brees may not have the massive passing yard numbers he has had in recent years, but he’s finally having that MVP-type season. He’s now thrown touchdowns to 13 different players this season — and has 29 total passing TDs, compared to just two interceptions, in 11 games.

The New Orleans Saints are actually quite “terrifying,” inasmuch as the offense has weapons coming out of nowhere, and they just continue to get better. On defense, players such as Cameron Jordan, Marcus Williams, Marshon Lattimore, and Sheldon Rankins are only beginning to heat up. With a 10-game win streak — and holding the tiebreaker over the St. Louis Rams — if the Saints win out, the path to the Super Bowl will have to go through New Orleans.

As if the team wasn’t already imposing enough, add in the atmosphere of the Superdome and the noise of the “Who Dat Nation,” and the Saints become horrifyingly scary.