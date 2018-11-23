Meghan Markle’s Baby Name – Astonishing Shortlist Suggested By Prince Charles

Names suggested for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby sound more like Hollywood than royalty.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby name possibilities highlighted a speech given by grandpa Prince Charles recently. Harry and Meghan haven’t yet revealed the due date of their blessed event, but Prince Charles got a jump on the shortlist of baby names.

Many expect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to honor the royals by pulling a name out of the royal family lineage. Although today it looks like Charles is going in a different direction with this list of suggested baby names.

Prince Charles took to the podium at a recent royal engagement to address the crowd. It was during this event that the grandfather of three offered some extraordinary predictions on his fourth grandchild’s name.

The 70-year-old prince surprised the crowd by offering up suggestions of baby names for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby. The royal baby’s due date has been narrowed down to a season only, as the baby is reportedly due sometime in the spring.

Prince Charles said, “Incidentally ladies and gentlemen, my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby.”

Charles then offered up a hint of the frontrunners by saying “Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist.” The very American-sounding names were tops on this suggested list. Then he told the crowd what not to expect for baby names.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New Zealand. Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty Images

Prince Charles said, “But ladies and gentlemen, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les.” Charles, who is next in line to the throne, is known for having a sense of humor. Comedian Barry Humphries was one of the other guests at this event. Humphries is famous for his “alter egos of Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson,” reports Express.

The humor wasn’t lost when it was suggested that Harry and Meghan could possibly name their little one “Kylie.” This so happens to be the name of one of the famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters. The Kardashian family is often compared to the royal family in the headlines. The UK has their royal family and America has the Kardashians as far as popularity goes.

Meghan Markle: Australian baby names suggested to Duchess https://t.co/6N4YLgzrEj pic.twitter.com/xLgIu210AE — Katia Zevelekakis (@katiazev) November 23, 2018

As soon as the official announcement of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy hit the news, speculations on what they will name their baby emerged. The names suggested were much more royal-sounding than those on Prince Charle’s suggested shortlist.

What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might pick for their baby’s name is big business for bookmakers. Betting sites are laying odds on everything about Harry and Meghan’s baby. From gender to hair color, people are putting money on all the possible details.

Names for royal babies are usually pulled from the royal family’s long line of names. With that said, it looks like two names are already frontrunners with the bookies. According to Time Magazine, the betting site Ladbrokes puts Victoria as the favored name. This is followed by Albert, Diana, and Philip.

The other popular options seeing action on the betting site include Alice, Arthur, Alfred, Elizabeth, James, Mary, Alexander, Alexandra, Charles, Edward, and Frances. All of the names picking up steam with bets come from the royal family’s long line of ancestors.

While Prince Charles quips a more Americanized short-list of baby names, it looks like the masses find something from the royal line is more of a safe bet today.