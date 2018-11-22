Snooki Shares What She’s Thankful For, And This Year It’s Something Extra Special–Baby Number Three!

It’s Thanksgiving in the United States, and across the country people are remembering what they’re thankful for this year, including reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Snooki, who shot to fame after starring on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore, has a lot to be thankful for this year–she has a beautiful family, is a co-host of the new TV series How Far Is Tattoo Far with Nico Tortorella, and will open the first brick and mortar version of her popular online store The Snooki Shop in just a few days on Sunday, November 25.

The star took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude, sharing two photos of her kids–son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4–whome she shares with her husband Jionni LaValle.

But her photo also revealed that she had something extra special to be thankful for this year–a new baby! In the first photo shared by the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation favorite, her children–soon to be big siblings–hug and hold a framed ultrasound, revealing that Snooki is pregnant with her and her husband’s third child.

“What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving,” she captioned the sweet photos, followed by the red heart and praying hands emojis.

In less than an hour, the post has received almost half a million likes, and her Jersey Shore co-stars DJ Pauly D, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were some of the more than 16,000 commenters to congratulate the famous guidette.

“Congratulations Sis, Love Yah,” the Situation wrote to his friend.

Danielle Jonas, wife of the former Jonas Brothers member Kevin Jonas, commented in congratulations as well from one reality TV mom to another.

Snooki recently expressed her desire to become a mom again, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, and shared that her and her husband had been trying for a month or two for another baby but had not had any luck–though she was not worried about it.

“If it happens, it happens,” she explained to US Weekly Magazine.

Despite their struggles, a source close to the star hinted to Hollywood Life that she might be sporting a baby bump sooner rather than later.

“Snooki is trying very actively right now for baby number 3. She may even be pregnant right now, though she hasn’t told anyone yet,” the insider shared. “She desperately wants to be a mom again and will finally feel like her family is complete. It’s all she really talks about right now. She’s having a lot of fun trying with Jionni!”

And as of today it is safe to say the prediction was right, and Snooki, Jionni and her children will welcome a new member to their family some time in 2019.