‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson Reveals 40 Pound Weight Loss Without Exercise

Vicki's daughter is showing off the results of her keto diet after losing serious pounds without even working out.

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter Briana Culberson is showing off her almost 40 pound weight loss on social media. Per a report from Extra this week, Briana – who’s previously appeared alongside her mom on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County – is showing off a brand new look after losing between 35 and 40 pounds over the past five months without even exercising.

Briana’s husband Ryan Culberson recently shared a new photo of his wife on Instagram to show off her amazing weight loss transformation, revealing in the caption that the reality star is crediting her recent drastic weight loss to the Keto diet as he described her as being his “keto queen”.

The new snap showed Vicki’s daughter smiling for the camera in a sweet selfie.

“So proud of Briana my keto queen! It has been such [an] easy transition for us over the last 5 months,” he captioned the snap. “If you’d like more information on the program we’re using check out the link on my profile page.”

He also used the hashtags #ketolifestyle and #hotmama to describe Briana, the mother of his two children.

Ryan then revealed to a fan who asked about the lifestyle change if it’s something her and Briana are planning to continue following her very impressive weight loss, as he revealed that they’ll be following the diet plan for life.

“We plan on continuing it for life because of how well she feels,” he told the fan, per Extra.

The site also reported that Culberson, who’s also appeared intermittently on RHOC alongside Vicki, admitted that his wife’s recent weight loss is all down to her diet as she claimed she didn’t even have to hit the gym to see the seriously impressive results.

“Haven’t lifted a weight or anything,” Gunvalson’s son-in-law said. “We figured trying to eat better was more important than throwing in multiple things and then getting frustrated and giving up.”

Per Women’s Health, Ryan previously spoke out about the diet on his Instagram back in July where he gave fans an update on their weight loss progress and confirmed that they’d lost 25 pounds in just two months.

“2 month mark today and down 25lbs. No exercise or measuring portions yet just substituting a meal replacement in the morning and a BHB shake in the afternoon,” he wrote on the social media site of the seriously impressive amount of weight the couple have both lost recently.

“It’s the easiest lifestyle change I’ve ever done doing Keto!” he added.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Ryan previously hit the headlines back in May of this year for calling out mother-in-law Vicki by claiming that she had been avoiding her grandchildren, his two children with Briana.

Per Reality Blurb, he alleged on Instagram that his children had tried to multiple times to Facetime Gunvalson but she didn’t answer. He then claimed that Vicki had blocked him on the social media site.