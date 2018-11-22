How To Watch 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Livestream: Find Video For Mobile Devices, Phones, Laptops

Those who want to watch the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade but aren’t able to make it to a television will be in luck, with a few different options to livestream the iconic parade through the heart of Manhattan.

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. ET and is expected to be one of the coldest in many years. The temperature in midtown Manhattan as the parade kicks off is expected to be around 20 degrees, as the entire Northeast is stuck in an early season cold snap. As WESH reported, it will likely be the coldest Thanksgiving in New York City since 1901 and has a chance to set the all-time mark from 1871, when the temperature never got above 22 degrees.

The report noted that there were also some fears on the day of the parade that high winds could force the iconic giant floats to be grounded.

“Police say they’re ready to order the 16 helium-filled balloons to a lower altitude or removed entirely if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) and gusts exceed 34 mph (54.7 kph). There have been mishaps and injuries in the past when gusts blew them off course,” the report noted.

That likely won’t stop the crowds from coming to New York, as the parade traditionally draws hundreds of thousands to watch in person as the giant floats and performers work their way through midtown.

Luckily, viewers will be able to catch all of the action from inside the warmth of their homes. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast on NBC but also be available on livestream video (a link to the online video can be found below).

Those who watch a livestream of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will see a headline performance from Diana Ross, who will be on the main float along with some family members, including two of her famous kids — Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and actor Evan Ross. As WESH reported, others who will be performing during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade include Bad Bunny, Kane Brown and Ella Mai, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland, Anika Noni Rose, Barenaked Ladies, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, Bazzi, Ashley Tisdale, and Carly Pearce.

Those who want to watch a livestream of the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will have a few options. It will be shown live on Hulu, which is available for free for first-time users. There will also be a Verizon live stream of the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on YouTube, which can be seen in the embedded video above.