Charles Dion McDowell — The Viral ‘Neck Guy’ — Arrested Again

Just over a week after his mugshot went viral for the size of his neck, Charles Dion McDowell was arrested again.

Just over a week ago, a man named Charles Dion McDowell was arrested in northern Florida on a number of drug-related charges. His mugshot went viral because of the size of his neck, as reported by the Inquisitr. According to TMZ, he has been arrested again, only this time he was apprehended in Lee County, Alabama.

McDowell was arrested for a number of charges, including eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, improper lane usage, and 2nd-degree possession of marijuana. According to the New York Post, police were forced to use spike strips on his tires to get him to stop.

The first time he was arrested, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared the mugshot on Facebook, as many law enforcement agencies do nowadays, and it immediately went viral. As of this writing, the original mugshot has over 265,000 shares, 62,000 reactions, and almost 300,000 comments. A quick search on any social network will reveal a slew of memes, jokes, hashtags, and even defenses of McDowell and his neck.

The list of charges is a little shorter with the second arrest, since his first one was for the following, as taken from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

“Fleeing/Eluding Police with Lights & Sirens Active, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver Schedule II, Possession of Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Equipment”

This time, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department didn’t share the mugshot on Facebook, but thanks to some digging, it has surfaced and McDowell’s neck is on full display again.

Mugshots have gone viral before. Back in 2014, Jeremy Meeks was arrested and his photo went viral for his dashing good looks. Meeks used the viral fame to his advantage, and he began a career in modeling. It’ll be interesting to see if “Neck Guy” is able to leverage his fame into some sort of new career that’ll keep him out of trouble with the law.

McDowell has already been released from the Alabama jail after posting a $5,400 bond, which is quite a bit lower than the $57,000 bond he successfully posted for his first arrest in Florida.

Just when it seemed like the neck-related memes were ready to die down, it looks like the cycle will begin anew with a new photo for meme creators to work with. As former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) said on Twitter, he “keeps ending up in the wrong neck of the woods.”