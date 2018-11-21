Trump May Attend Correspondents’ Dinner With No Comedian There To Laugh At Him

Donald Trump broke a decades-old presidential tradition when he refused to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017 and again in 2018. Since the dinner celebrates the media, this decision really came as no surprise. But now that the current president of the White House Correspondents’ Association has decided not to invite a comedian to the event, another big break with tradition, Donald Trump says he may attend next April’s event.

Donald Trump is not a man who likes to be laughed at.

Instead of a comedian, the WHCA has invited author Ron Chernow. He’s best-known for writing presidential and historical biographies, including one about Alexander Hamilton that inspired the hit Broadway play.

Comedienne Michelle Wolf headlined last year’s event, and drew some controversy for poking fun at White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and the entire Trump administration.

Apparently, Donald Trump is still smarting from Wolf’s comments.

“So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian,” Trump tweeted, according to Politico.

“Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition!” Donald Trump said Tuesday, after the decision to exclude a comedian from the event was announced. “Maybe I will go?”

Michelle Wolf slammed the WHCA on Monday, tweeting that they are “cowards.”

She fired back at Trump again on Tuesday, saying “I bet you’d be on my side if I had killed a journalist,” as reported by the Inquisitr.

Here, Wolf is referring to Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi-born journalist who was living in America when he traveled to the Saudi consulate in October in order to obtain some paperwork. Khashoggi was reportedly tortured and murdered by Saudi agents. The CIA believes that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder.

Khashoggi was outspoken against Saudi Arabia’s royal ruling family, and pushed for freedom of the press in the country. He moved to America after being warned about speaking out against Saudi Arabia.

In a Tuesday statement, Donald Trump made it very clear that the US does not plan to break its current ties to Saudi Arabia and touted a multi-billion-dollar deal to sell arms to them that he considers one of his great accomplishments.

It has been tradition at the WHCA for the president of the United States to be “roasted,” with jokes made at his expense, according to Deadline. In the past, the president has also taken the podium to deliver a comedic routine of his own.

Clearly, this is not how the dinner will play out in 2019.

Multiple presidents have been raked over the coals at the annual dinner, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who both took it in stride.