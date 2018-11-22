Kate Middleton Furious That Meghan Markle’s Mother Got A Holiday Invite From Royal Family, Per ‘Life & Style’

Kate Middleton is reportedly furious that Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, will be joining the royal family for their holiday festivities this year.

According to a recent report by Life & Style, the family has officially invited Doria to spend Christmas with them so that she can be close to her pregnant daughter, Meghan Markle, and her new son-in-law, Prince Harry.

However, Kate Middleton’s parents have allegedly never been invited to share the holidays with the royal family, and she’s been in the family for years, and shares three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with her husband, Prince William.

“Kate’s parents have never been asked to spend the holidays with the queen. Instead, she and William have been forced to split their time between the Middletons and the Royals, shuffling their children from household to household,” an insider told the magazine.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge is said to be very understanding about Meghan Markle’s estranged family and unique situation. However, she allegedly believes that her new sister-in-law may have it easy, and could be getting some special treatment.

“She understands that most of Meghan’s family is estranged from her and that this was a kind gesture, but it still hasn’t stopped her from thinking that Prince Harry’s wife has got it easy!” the source added.

In addition, the magazine goes on to reveal that Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family will be weighed both before and after their Christmas dinner this year, as a part of a strange tradition.

The tradition was reportedly started during King Edward VII’s reign, as the royal family began to worry that the people weren’t getting enough to eat on Christmas.

Of course, the tradition isn’t forced by law, so Meghan may not have to step on the scales before and after dinner. However, since Markle is in her second trimester of pregnancy, the scale is likely tipping in the other direction for the duchess as her pregnancy progresses.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Middleton has allegedly been unhappy with Markle in the past. Kate has reportedly quit helping Meghan adjust to life in the royal family.

Sources claim that Kate feels “powerless” and like Meghan has been the spotlight in the family for too long now.

“She’s a nice person and doesn’t want to see Meghan fall flat on her face, but at the same time she’s cut back on giving her advice,” an insider revealed of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship.