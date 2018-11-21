Kim Kardashian Says Khloe Didn’t Want To See Her After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian reveals that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, didn’t talk to her much, or want to see her, after Tristan Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal.

According to a Nov. 20 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian is seen telling Scott Disick during an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Khloe Kardashian was avoiding her due to the tension between Kim and Tristan Thompson.

It all happens after Khloe and Tristan arrive back in L.A. after spending much of the year in Cleveland. However, tensions are high between Thompson and the Kardashian family as only a few weeks prior to the move, the NBA player was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online.

To make matters worse, Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just hours after the scandal erupted. After the little girl was born, Kardashian chose to stay in Cleveland with her boyfriend and try to work through their relationship issues, which seemingly didn’t sit well with her sisters.

“I feel like Khloe’s living a full double life. She’s in town and I haven’t seen her. I just feel like Tristan’s here and she’s so nervous for he and I to see each other. I just get into this protection mode where I go to the worst case scenario,” Kim Kardashian says in the clip.

However, Scott Disick seems to be the voice of reason in the situation. Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, reminds Kim that although it’s sweet that she wants to protect her little sister, when things were bad between he and Kourt the family’s very vocal disapproval of him actually drove a bigger wedge between Kourtney and her sisters.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian will also be seen in the episode bashing Tristan Thompson hard when she finds out that he has blocked her on social media.

Upon realizing what he’s done, Kim immediately calls Khloe Kardashian to vent, and then tells her sister that she doesn’t believe that she and Tristan Thompson will ever be able to co-exist with one another.

“It’s on,” Kim says to Khloe, who then asks her sister what that means. “It just means that when I see him…I’m going to like, spit on him. Whatever, I’ll save it all for him,” Kim goes on, revealing that she doesn’t want to stress out Khloe, who just had a baby.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s feud with Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!