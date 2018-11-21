‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series Confirms Long-Standing Fan Theory

The HBO prequel series for Game of Thrones, which will probably be called “The Long Night,” has been reported as being set 10,000 years before the events of the current series. And that’s wrong.

In a new Entertainment Weekly interview, A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin gave fans the scoop on the upcoming series. According to him, and he would definitely know, the prequel series is set 5,000 years before Daenerys Targaryen brought the dragons back to life and set sail for Westeros.

And if you’re one of the fans that has tried to trace the timeline of the history of Westeros, that information just blew your mind.

Martin’s confirmation of the time frame for the prequel confirms a long-standing fan theory that was hinted at in Game of Thrones by fan favorite character Sam Tarly. Many believe that this character is actually George R.R. Martin himself, so anything he says is studied, pondered, and widely discussed.

The prequel series is definitely set during the time known in Westeros as the Long Night, when the White Walkers invaded the land. That’s when, according to legend, the last hero Azor Ahai found a way to defeat them in the Battle for the Dawn.

And until George R.R. Martin dropped this bombshell information, everyone believed that the Long Night happened about 10,000 years ago. This is the accepted historical timeline in the book and in the HBO series. Now, fans are finding out for the first time that the Battle for the Dawn actually occurred about 5,000 years after the histories say it occurred.

Yeah, it’s big news. This means that the entire history of Westeros is much shorter than previously believed. Certain events and characters known in history may have actually lived together and happened much closer together than believed.

The theory that the timeline of Westeros is inaccurate has been hotly debated by fans and theory crafters, and it has also been mentioned on the show by Sam. Now, fans have confirmation that they were right.

And if this extremely important piece of history has been incorrect all along, what else about the history of Westeros is wrong? The news has fans buzzing and new theories are already flying through social media, because Martin’s confession opens up a lot of possibilities.

If the history of Westeros has been wrong by 5,000 years all this time, many events that everyone previously believed were separated by centuries may have only occurred a few years apart, according to Nerdist.

This means that giants may have still roamed the land during the Long Night, the Children of the Forest may have not yet gone into hiding, and everything we thought we knew about Westeros may be nothing but fantasies and lies.