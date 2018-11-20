Facebook & Instagram Down Trend On Twitter As Users Continue Experiencing Outages

Social media users turn to Twitter as both Facebook and Instagram are experiencing technical issues this morning.

Facebook and Instagram are currently trending on Twitter as both social media platforms (desktop and mobile) have been reportedly experiencing outages this morning.

As daily Facebook users know, the social media platform experienced a brief outage roughly a week ago, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

USA Today reports a Facebook developer page – which cannot currently be accessed because of the outage – did confirm the social media giant was aware of the outage. The post published by Facebook developer Marissa Hoek reads, “Currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.”

According to current Twitter trends, “#FacebookDown” has been tweeted over 37,000 times today and “#instagramdown” has been tweeted over 14,000 times. There have also been just shy of 16,000 referencing both Facebook and Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, many of those who have turned to Twitter this morning cannot help but appreciate the irony of how quickly they ran to Twitter to talk about not being able to access Facebook or Instagram.

“Facebook is down. Hello everyone. Welcome to Twitter. It’s nice you could join us,” on Twitter user joked.

Even Sesame Street’s official Twitter page reacted to the Facebook and Instagram outage.

Sitting at work waiting for Facebook & Instagram to come back like… #FacebookDown #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/pWofhKXOOs — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) November 20, 2018

A few hours have passed since the outages were initially reported, but hilarious commentary continues to pour in on Twitter as many still cannot access Facebook or Instagram.

*instagram down*

me: *immediately open twitter to tweet about this*#instagramdown — ???????????????? ♡彡 (@kjcy_) November 20, 2018

Both Facebook and Instagram are not working this morning. What will we do?!?!? Come talk to our friends on Twitter of course! Good morning! Happy Tuesday! #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/hXSOheo6y1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 20, 2018

I don’t mean to alarm you but there’s a caravan of Facebook people headed towards the Twitter border#FacebookDown — Jeff Dwoskin – Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) November 20, 2018

Some even joked about fighting the urge before ultimately heading to Twitter to tweet about the lack of Facebook and Instagram.

*Facebook crashes* my brain:

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it

don’t do it me:

*runs to twitter and tweets about it*#FacebookDown — Julian Ramirez ︽✵︽ (@cooljulian5) November 20, 2018

Some seized an opportunity to tweet about just how many people this type of outage affected.

Facebook AND Instagram is down! There are millions of people who are now walking around wondering what else their smart phone can do. ????????????????#facebookdown #instagramdown — KenIsJustKen (@kenisjustken) November 20, 2018

There were even a few users who pointed out that Twitter remained reliable and connected during the outage. Some even admitted they only knew about the outages on Facebook and Instagram because of the trending hashtags on Twitter.

I’m happy that the only reason I know that #FacebookDown is because I saw it on Twitter. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 20, 2018

According to a Facebook outage map – which can be viewed on the tweet below or at Down Detector – the outage appears to be affecting people on the east coast of the United States as well as a huge chunk of western Europe.

No it's not just you, Facebook is down in Northern Europe and patches along the US East Coast #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/5l8VnvUIfz — David Cochrane (@davidcochrane) November 20, 2018

It was around 9 a.m. EST when Facebook and Instagram users started to report issues with the social media platforms.

While Instagram and Facebook appear to be working fine for some users, others are still experiencing outages.

Facebook-owned application WhatsApp has not been reported to have any connectivity issues. Facebook messenger users, however, are reporting intermittent issues as well.

We know some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) November 20, 2018

USA Today– and several other media outlets – have attempted to reach out to both Facebook and Instagram for details on what caused the outage or when the sites and apps might be restored. Neither social media platform has yet to respond. Facebook has, however, confirmed the outage and their efforts to resolve the issue on Twitter.