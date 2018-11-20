Cher Reveals This Stunning Bit Of Information About Her Relationship With Sonny Bono

Cher revealed a stunning bit of information about her professional relationship with former husband Sonny Bono in a new interview with Elle Magazine.

On the heels of her life story debut in the hit Broadway play The Cher Show, the singer and actress revealed that as a couple, the two didn’t have it easy when they were first starting out in the business, having to deal with this unpleasantness over their professional choices.

As they were rising to fame as iconic duo Sonny and Cher in the 1960s, the couple wasn’t well received by everyone. In fact, they had to take their act out of the United States and over to England to become famous enough to be “household names” in their home country.

“Kids liked it, but adults just hated us,” Cher told Elle magazine. “I mean, really hated us. Fistfights hate.”

“It sounds so dumb, but everything happened so fast,” Cher recalled. “I didn’t even know where I was. One day we were poor. Two days, three days later, we were famous.”

The couple was down to their last pennies when they broke big in England with “I Got You Babe” and rode a career-high for several years until, not wanting to partake in the 60s drug culture and Bono’s determination not to change their sound, they almost lost every dime they had ever made during that period of time.

Bono took their show to Vegas in an attempt to reach out to a different audience and their performances, which included banter between the couple, caught the eye of producers at CBS who created a variety show around their relationship.

“We broke big barriers, but we didn’t do drugs,” Cher explained of the psychedelic movement of the late ’60s, “and we didn’t change our sound. That was really wrong.”

The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour premiered on CBS in 1971 to huge ratings. Cher launched a solo career on the side, releasing three number-one singles: “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves,” “Half Breed,” and “Dark Lady.” After divorcing Sonny in 1975, she starred in her own series, Cher.

Elle reported that the genesis of the now-Broadway hit began more than a decade ago, but Cher noted: “that script was terrible.”

“I’m fussy ’cause it’s my story,” Cher said to Elle. “I wanted it to be honest and right and funny and sad, like my life.”

Perhaps the most Cher-like statement she says in the Elle interview, encapsulating the years when adults hated her and Sonny to those same adults perhaps embracing her as she matured into adulthood, was that she would persevere.

“Look, I’ve had huge failures in my life. Huge dips and ‘Oh, you’re over. You’re over.’ This one guy once said, ‘You’re over,’ every year for I don’t know how many years. And I just said to him, ‘You know what? I will be here when you’re not doing what you do anymore,'” she said to Elle.