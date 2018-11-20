Tekashi 6ix9ine Facing 32 Years To Life In Prison

The indictment comes down on 6ix9ine within days of the release of his 'Dummy Boy' album.

Tekashi 6ix9ine learned that he may spend the next several decades behind bars after an indictment that was unsealed in federal court on Monday night, November 19, revealed that he is facing six RICO counts that carry a combined mandatory minimum sentence of 32 years to life in prison.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the charges Tekashi is facing range from conspiracy with others to commit racketeering and committing a crime of violence in aid of racketeering to assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm while committing a crime. Rolling Stone reports that while the case against the Brooklyn rapper is wrapped up among the findings of a five-year investigation into the greater workings of the Nine Trey Bloods gang that he became affiliated with just last year, there are a host of crimes that prosecutors believe Tekashi to have had direct involvement in.

More specifically, when authorities raided his home in September, they reportedly came upon valuables that were stolen during a robbery that took place in Times Square back in April. Tekashi is accused of recording as four of his associates ran down on rival gang members with guns drawn. It is reported that the search also turned up an AR-15. While the weapon hasn’t been tied to one of the incidents brought up in the indictment, investigators have indeed placed the 22-year-old recording artist at the scene of gun violence on two separate occasions. One particular instance involved the targeting of a bystander at a Brooklyn housing project.

Tekashi 6ix9ine faces 32 years to life in prison on racketeering and firearm charges. The rapper will remain in custody after he was denied bail https://t.co/1fAswbXsiL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 20, 2018

As was previously reported in the Inquisitr, Tekashi was arrested just two days after he formally announced the firing of his entire management team during an interview with The Breakfast Club this past Friday. It has since been revealed that prior to his detainment, authorities took Tekashi into custody for his own protection after conversations that were being monitored from his former associates’ phones revealed plans to track the rapper down. Page Six reports that there was fear that an ambush during a trip he had planned to Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut could have potentially lead to bloodshed.

Within hours of tensions culminating, ex-manager Kifano “Shottie” Jordan and ex-team members Faheem “Crippy” Walter, Jensel “Ish” Butler, and Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones were snagged in the same sting that took Tekashi down. In addition to the racketeering, firearms, and attempted murder charges, the collective is facing charges stemming from the sale of multiple drugs. The prosecution has named them members of a group that allegedly coined itself “the Enterprise.”

“Members and associates of the Enterprise promoted and celebrated the criminal conduct of the Enterprise, namely narcotics distribution, acts involving violence, and the use of firearms, in music and on social media,” the prosecutor is quoted as alleging. “The purposes of the Enterprise included preserving and protecting the power, territory, and profits of the Enterprise through acts involving murder… and threats of violence.”