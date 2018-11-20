Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess Thank Fans Amid Backlash Over Their Shocking ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Win

The underdog couple's surprising win proves that fan votes matter on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

It was the Dancing with the Stars win no one saw coming—especially the mirrorball champs. Despite repeatedly receiving low scores from the judges, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess took home the 27th mirrorball trophy on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars. The underdog couple pulled off a shocking victory after going head to head with heavy hitters Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, and Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

After being named the 27th champion of Dancing with the Stars, Bones, who during his final freestyle dance admitted he is still “clueless” about dancing, immediately thanked fans and pro partner Sharna Burgess for making his stunning win happen.

“Thank you to the people, thank you to Sharna for making all this possible,” the country radio personality said.

But after the glitter dust died down in the ballroom, Sharna Burgess, a Dancing with the Stars veteran who failed to score a mirrorball even with a list of partners that included worthy Olympic ice dancer Charlie White, racecar driver James Hinchcliffe, and NFL star Josh Norman, took to Instagram to thanks fans for voting for her and Bones.

“6 years and 12 partners later… it’s the win I never expected but it’s everything I could’ve dreamed. It was always meant to be you.

Thank you to every single person who voted, who rallied, who supported and believed in us. We quite literally wouldn’t be here without you. @mrbobbybones once I process all these emotions there is a post coming just for you. But for now… simply thank you for everything.”

Bobby Bones went a step further, telling the loyal Dancing with the Stars voters that the win was all them. Bones captioned a photo of him and Burgess holding their mirrorball, telling fans that they did all the work.

According to People, a humbled Bobby Bones also told reporters that he was “in shock” over winning the mirrorball trophy, and he credited Sharna Burgess’ loyal fan base for the couple’s victory.

“I apologized so many times to [Sharna] for getting stuck with me because she’s so good and talented. I mean if you have a pencil, how do you paint a portrait? It didn’t make sense, but she stuck with me. It was very difficult for me to comprehend some very simple things, even today! I’m so thankful for her people because without the people we wouldn’t be here. Without Sharna, I wouldn’t be here! I know my place in this and I don’t get it twisted one bit!”

Of course, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess’ DWTS win did not come without controversy. Angry Dancing with the Stars fans took to social media to complain that the quirky country DJ won over more polished dancers Manheim, Lynch, and Ren. Some even blamed “Trump’s America” for the twisted vote.

Ahead of his Dancing with the Stars victory, Bobby Bones told Good Housekeeping that he and Sharna planned to get matching tattoos if they won the mirrorball trophy.

“She hasn’t won, and no one expected me to win… if we win, we’re getting little mirrorball tattoos,” Bones said shortly before the finale.

Bobby Bones also joked that his mirrorball trophy will basically be his “kid” and that he’ll wear it around his neck and won’t ever let it out of his sight.

Next up, Bobby Bones will join fellow DWTS contestants Juan Pablo Di Pace, Joe Amabile, John Schneider, Mary Lou Retton, and Milo Manheim on the Dancing with the Stars: Live! A Night to Remember tour, which kicks off December 15.