‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 27 Names A Winner, Final Standings Leave Viewers Stunned [Spoilers]

Sometimes, the end result of a Dancing with the Stars season seems to be virtually pre-determined, and other times it’s a toss-up. Season 27 wrapped up Monday night and the results left fans across the country feeling rather shaken. Just what went down during this DWTS finale?

Heading into the last show, there were four celebrities left: Alexis Ren, Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch, and Bobby Bones. There was a lot slated to be packed into this one-episode season finale, including two dances from each of the final couples and a number of guest performances.

As could be expected in a finale, numerous perfect scores were doled out. As PureDWTS recaps, Alexis and Alan Bersten got a 27 for their repeat dance, and Bobby got a 24 for his repeat with partner Sharna Burgess. Evanna and pro Keo Motsepe got a perfect 30 on their repeat performance, as did Milo and Witney Carson.

Next up were the freestyle dances, always a highlight of every Dancing with the Stars season. All four couples delivered and all four got perfect scores.

Most of the time, one couple is eliminated at some point during the finale, and viewers get to learn how the final couples ranked. This time around, they went straight to announcing the winner and the reactions were pretty mixed when Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess were declared the Season 27 champions.

There was a lot of speculation across social media regarding who got second, third, and fourth place this fall on DWTS, since the finale didn’t reveal those standings. However, Kristyn Burtt tweeted out the details that apparently came via ABC Publicity.

Milo and Witney reported landed in second place, with Evanna and Keo in third place. That means that Alexis and Alan were in fourth place.

There are plenty of Dancing with the Stars fans who are thrilled to see Bones and Burgess win, and this is Sharna’s first mirror-ball trophy. However, a lot of the viewers were rooting for either Milo or Evanna to win and it seems fair to say there are a lot of shellshocked viewers trying to wrap their heads around these results.

There had been a couple of shocking eliminations earlier in this DWTS season, like when Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong exited early on and last week when Juan Pablo di Pace and Cheryl Burke were cut last week. However, the finale results did surprise many viewers and there is a lot of buzz across Twitter about Bobby Bones beating both Milo Manheim and Evanna Lynch.

Did the right couple win this time around? Big congratulations go out to Bobby and Sharna Burgess for their Season 27 Dancing with the Stars win, and kudos to the other three pairs who delivered great performances during Monday’s finale.