Azealia Banks Calls Out Kanye West And Kim Kardashian On Instagram

Thanksgiving is near, but that didn’t stop Azealia Banks from calling out Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on Instagram recently.

Banks didn’t just make a simple comment, though, according to a Complex report. Her neverending rant included a lot of boiling tea in the form of a new product she created called the Yeezy Modular Survival Kit. She indicated that she believes the rapper might try to steal her idea, though, by pretending to be unstable.

“Since everyone likes to drain me of my energy and run off on the plug (me) – let me show you this genius product design I created for Kanye West. This is the YEEZY MODULAR SURVIVAL KIT. It contains an electric generator, a hot plate, a convection oven, a small cloth washer, and a mini fridge,” she wrote. “I came up with this idea as a disaster kit or for camping. I designed it with Vadik Marmaledov for ‘YEEZY INDUSTRIES’..Kanye mentioned something about Kim Kardashian being jealous he was talking to me then ghosted, but I’m pretty sure it’s just sneaky Kanye’s way of trying to steal my idea and leave me out,” she added.

A Hollywood Life report also shows that Banks has some juicy goods on Kanye’s wife, Kim. The singer decided not to spill whatever Yeezy shared about Kim for fear that Kris Jenner might have her killed.

In addition to Instagram posts, Banks took to her Instagram story to continue her rant against the power couple. She accused Ye of doing ridiculous things just to get some attention, and she said that he’s a poor example for his three children.

In her rant, the actress said, “Truth is, Kim Kardashian ruined Kanye West and won’t be done with him until she’s sucked the last drop of blood. We won’t be getting the old Kanye back ever. He is completely ruined.”

Throughout more than 30 clips on her Instagram Story Banks accused Yeezy of being “the black friend” to rich white men like President Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg.

Then, she fired off something that may be the very thing that West is most worried about in life. Banks predicted that Kardashian would end up leaving him in the end over his embarrassing shenanigans, which she declared were not hot. Then she threw some shade about Kim and Drake hooking up, which hit hard.

Banks’ entire rant took place in the back seat of an Uber ride, and some have called the new feud 2018’s craziest.