Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors That She Was The Other Woman: ‘PS He Never Left Anyone For Me’

Some people think that Khloe Kardashian is a bit of a hypocrite, at least according to certain Instagram users.

As Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know, Tristan Thompson’s cheating drama is playing out on the current season of the hit E! show. But not only is the drama being talked about on camera, it’s also being talked about on social media. From time to time, Khloe Kardashian will take time to reply to fans who comment on Instagram posts — and that was the case on a now-deleted clip KoKo posted from her family’s show, according to People.

The clip that the reality star posted was a snippet of an episode involving Tristan’s cheating drama. One fan took time to comment on the fact that Tristan was in a relationship with then-pregnant model Jordan Craig prior to dating Khloe. The two share a son, Prince Oliver Thompson, together.

“He left his pregnant girlfriend to be with you and you think he won’t leave you someday,” the fan wrote, while also telling Khloe that she’s afraid to be alone.

For some reason, that comment caught the eye of Kardashian. She decided to defend herself in a lengthy post, saying that she doesn’t actually mind being single.

“I reflect, grow, excel … I absolutely love it! Being alone is definitely not an issue for me personally. And if he does it again, then I will deal with that but those are my choices. Right or wrong they are mine. I appreciate the support, unsolicited opinions and love I get from you all. I’m not excusing anyone’s behavior.”

“I simply did what I felt was right for me in that moment,” she continued. “You are also unaware of the work we do behind the scenes to better ourselves or to hopefully better ourselves.”

“PS he never left ANYONE for me. have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here,” she ended the post — along with two heart emojis.

Before Khloe’s post was deleted, her comment seemed to earn a lot of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 12,000 likes in a short time. On the flip side, the fan who accused Khloe of being afraid to be alone didn’t gain as much attention with her post, earning just 128 likes.

It seems as though Khloe’s cheating drama has become a red-hot topic in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the mother of one admitted to doing some really immature things when she heard that Tristan had cheated on her. In the same post which Khloe previously deleted from her Instagram page, one of her fans applauded her for being so mature about her situation after Tristan was caught cheating.

Kardashian was incredibly honest about things, saying that she wasn’t 100 percent cool about how things had shaken out.

“Oh well I did [some] not so mature things the day prior,” she wrote, using emojis for a knife, tears, and a fist for emphasis — “but I needed to get that out of my system. Namaste all the way in the hospital,” she added.

It should be interesting to see how things end up panning out between Khloe and Tristan. One thing is for sure — it will be highly publicized.