The Duke & Duchess of Sussex kept their secret to themselves even from his family

It wasn’t just the public which was kept out of the loop about Duchess Meghan’s pregnancy until the first trimester was over, the royal family was not told until just before the rest of the world found out. Even Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who is turning 70 was kept in the dark that he would soon be a grandpa again.

AOL says that Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and his family, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got together at the Prince of Wales’ primary residence, Clarence House in mid-September to take his official birthday portrait in his lush gardens.

In the photo, Prince Harry has his hand on Meghan’s waist, but reportedly, they were the only two in the photo who know she is expecting.

“In the two photos released on Tuesday, November 13, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stand together behind a bench, where other members of the family are seated. Meghan, 37, wears a slim-fitting, black-and-white sheath dress, with no signs of a visible baby bump. Harry, 34, and the Suits alum formally announced the pregnancy on October 15, though Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time that the royal family congratulated the pair at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12.”

Prince Charles 70th birthday family photo. D&D of Cornwall: Charles and Camilla. D&D: William and Catherine. D&D of Sussex: Harry and Meghan. ????: Chris Jackson, gettyimages pic.twitter.com/PGfhhjA7wn — AvRoyal (@AvsRoyalSussex) November 19, 2018

The photo shoot was reportedly a breeze with the help of Nanny Maria and photographer Chris Jackson who has a long history of photographing the whole royal family. The whole photo shoot only took 15 minutes, and all three children were wonderful, including the baby, Prince Louis who happily cuddled with his mother, Kate Middleton.

Prince Philip chose Chris Jackson personally because the whole family is comfortable with him.

“He has an eye for those wonderful candid moments that make pictures like this so special.”

Prince Charles’ birthday was celebrated on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace, surrounded by his entire family, including his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

“Over his 70 years, [Prince] Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader — a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history — and a wonderful father. Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative.”

Prince Charles has a great deal going on for his birthday, including the release of a birthday documentary, the anticipation of a new grandchild, and the reveal of a 360-degree tour of his homes across the United Kingdom, courtesy of Google photographers.