Samantha Markle Tells Meghan That ‘Even The Grinch Grew A Heart’ & Suggests A Family Reunion

Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha, seems to be getting into the holiday spirit already. She sent a tweet saying, “Even the Grinch grew a heart, Meg [angel and kissy face emoji] #Markles reunite.” However, with all of the recent drama between the duchess and her sister, a reunion seems highly unlikely. One follower echoed this sentiment and said, “Hoping Christmas spirit hits her [heart emoji] & ur family will reunite 4 [Christmas tree, peace, family emojis] again.” To that, Samantha responded, “For everybody because life is short and precious.”

However, not everyone was on board. One person slammed the good wishes.

“Its astounding how you didn’t give a hoot about ‘reuniting’ w/her until she married royalty. Now it’s the most important thing ever. Don’t think her hubby will let you anywhere near her.”

Early last month, Samantha actually headed to Kensington Palace and handed a letter to a guard, detailed the Daily Express. That could have potentially been a time for her to reunite with her famous sister, but the visit was made without an invitation and rumors had it that Meghan had absolutely zero intentions of seeing Samantha.

And even if a Markle reunion seems highly unlikely, at the very least, Meghan’s mom Doria is believed to have been invited to join the royals for their Christmas celebration.

And Samantha Markle is back to playing the hits… Bashing her sister and making a demand for Markle Family Christmas #stopbullying #bullyingpreventionmonth @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/w1rhbUn5jW — Coconut Boombox (@DuchessOfCrazy) November 16, 2018

This was surprising news, considering that moms aren’t usually invited to such events. At the same time, there have been reports that Meghan wishes for her mother to move into Kensington Palace after the birth of her baby, which is something that might be met with tons of resistance, detailed the Inquisitr.

Ugh, Samantha Markle Is Writing a Tell-All Book and Releasing It Around Meghan Markle's Due Date https://t.co/D24eMWoBiN pic.twitter.com/GBlW4A5k7J — Telephone Tarot Podcast (@telephonetarot) November 18, 2018

In other news, Samantha is also planning on releasing a tell-all book about the duchess, which is sure to fire up even more controversy and increase friction within the family. After all, the entire debacle was kicked off with some paparazzi photos that Meghan’s dad sold to the press, which the royal family viewed as huge taboo.

To potentially make things even worse, the book release is scheduled for around the same time as Meghan is likely to give birth, around April or May of 2019, detailed the Daily Mail. This report seems to contradict Samantha’s initial reaction to the royal baby news, when she declared the following, according to the Inquisitr.