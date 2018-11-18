WWE News: Early Favorites Emerge For 2019 ‘Royal Rumble’ With An Interesting Superstar Leading The Pack

It seems as if the "chosen one" has once again landed in the spotlight.

It may only be November, but many wrestling fans are already looking ahead to the “Road to WrestleMania” which begins with the Royal Rumble. That huge event won’t take place for another two months (January 27, 2019), but the first betting odds have already come out and interesting choices are at the top. For those who think they know who will go on to main event WrestleMania 35, you may need to think again as the “Chosen One” is drawing attention.

Many would have thought that Braun Strowman would win the vacant WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, but it was Brock Lesnar capturing the title yet again. Now, everyone must get in line for a shot at the beast and see if they can wrestle the belt out of his strong hands.

Now the “Monster Among Men” will need to figure out a way to get back into the title picture and winning the Royal Rumble could do that. But, there are a lot of others who stand in his way and the favorite in the betting odds isn’t Braun Strowman.

Sky Bet, by way of 411 Mania, has revealed the early betting odds for the 2019 Royal Rumble and it is actually Drew McIntyre leading the pack as the favorite to win it all.

With the early betting odds on the Royal Rumble for next year, Drew McIntyre is leading things at 2/1. Braun Strowman isn’t far behind him, though, as the odds for him have the monster at 3/1, and The Miz is the third favorite at 7/2.

Of course, these are just the betting odds and don’t really mean all that much toward who may end up winning the big match. As all fans know, anything and everything can happen in a moment’s notice in WWE and that means these could fluctuate greatly before the event takes place in more than two months time.

It has been reported in the past few weeks that WWE is very high on Drew McIntyre and is looking at pushing him in a big way. If he can stay healthy and the crowd reactions stay high for him, it’s not difficult to see McIntyre winning the Royal Rumble and going on to face Brock Lesnar for the title.

Then again, Lesnar may not even still have the title by that time, but he is expected to keep it at least that long.

When all is said and done, the early betting odds for the Royal Rumble may end up meaning absolutely nothing. For now, though, Drew McIntyre is leading the pack and could be the “chosen one” who goes on to main event WrestleMania. In order to do that, he’s going to have to make it through 29 other superstars in one of the biggest matches of the year.