Watch England Vs Croatia Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Winner-Take-All UEFA Nations League Match

With a win in Sunday's match, either England or Croatia will advance to the UEFA Nations League final four in June, while the loser will be relegated to the tournament's "B" league.

Everything is on the line for both nations when England hosts Croatia in the final UEFA Nations League Group A4 match, per Sky Sports. The winner of the Sunday afternoon game advances to the Nations League Final Four, to take place in June of 2019, and the loser will suffer relegation to the first-year competition’s “B” League. Of course, a draw creates a somewhat more complicate scenario in the match that will live stream from Wembley Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. Croatia UEFA Nations League match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. GMT at iconic Wembley Stadium in London. England, on Sunday, November 18. In Croatia, the game starts at 3 p.m. Central European Time, while in the United States, kickoff will take place at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday night.

The match will be the 10th ever between England and Croatia, and the second since the Croats bounced England from the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the semifinals with a 2-1 win on July 11, as Sky Sports reported. In their first UEFA Nations League match, played in an empty stadium in Croatia due to earlier violence by Croatian fans, the two sides battled to a goalless stalemate.

Since the end of the World Cup, England has been on the upswing, winning three of five matches with one draw, including a Nations League defeat of Spain on Spanish soil, and most recently, a 3-0 drubbing of the United States on Thursday, per the BBC.

Croatia has won two games with a loss and two draws since losing to France in the World Cup final on July 15, including 6-0 thumping by Spain in Nations League play, as Sky Sports reported, a loss that they avenged with a 3-2 home win over La Roja on Thursday.

Watch a preview of the all-important UEFA Nations League match between England and Croatia in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch a live stream of the decisive England vs. Croatia UEFA Nations League contest, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the free, online-only network of sports giant ESPN. Viewers can access the ESPN3 live stream with login credentials from an internet service provider.

To view the England vs. Croatia UEFA Nations League Wembley Stadium showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. These internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Three Lions vs. Kockasti game streamed live at no charge.

In Croatia, Nova TV has the live stream, while in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, go to Sky Go Sports‘ login page. Then, at last, fans can stream the match live from Rijeka. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found on the Sky Go site.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Nations League showdown. And through most of Africa, the South African sports network Super Sport will carry a live stream of the winner-take-all contest.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the England vs. Croatia UEFA Nations League match, see LiveSoccerTV.