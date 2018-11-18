‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Lowdown On Phyllis And Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick is desperate for Phyllis to answer his question. Will she move in with him or will she not?

According to Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers for Monday, Nick (Joshua Morrow) sends Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) a text to ask for her answer. They’re both still reeling from their breakups with Sharon (Sharon Case) and Billy (Jason Thompson), but they lost no time jumping back into bed together on a regular basis once they weren’t engaged to anybody else. It was their initial cheating that caused their respective relationships to implode anyway.

Now, Nick’s decided that he no longer wants to keep things casual with Phyllis. He asked her to move in, and he’s waiting to know what her plans are. Phyllis briefly lived in the Abbott mansion with Billy (Jason Thompson), and since then, she really doesn’t have a place to live. Plus, Nick bought Sharon (Sharon Case) a big house she didn’t want, and now it needs somebody else to fill it along with Nick and Christian.

While Billy and Sharon took a stab at getting revenge on Phyllis and Nick, it didn’t end up working out, because Sharon wasn’t actually interested in Billy. She has her sights on the married Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Today on #YR, Billy and Phyllis fight for their spotlight and Summer pursues Kyle. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/TCjfNb15g1 pic.twitter.com/or7nmqfX8s — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 16, 2018

As for how fans feel about the possibility of “Phick” taking things to the next level by living together, they’re pretty divided.

In the Facebook group, The Young & The Restless Rocks, a member declared, “I want Phyllis to move in with Nick.” Other members of the group lost no time in chiming in with their own thoughts.

Some agreed with the original poster that a reunion between Summer’s (Hunter King) parents makes sense for the show right now.

“Nick bought a new house and Sharon didn’t want it,” one said.

“I really like this Phyllis so that’s cool and I absolutely love Billy no matter what he does (now you know that does not make any sense), but oh well,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans felt that the pairing makes no sense, and they have a better match for Phyllis — her ex-husband, Jack (Peter Bergman).

“No no no she needs to be with Jack. He loves her,” said a fan. Another Y&R fan didn’t want Jack or Nick.

“No one should pick Phyllis. I don’t like her at all,” she declared.

It’s tough to tell what Phyllis will decide this time. She needs a place to live, but getting serious with Nick may be too much, too soon after her breakup with Billy. Plus, she gave in and credited Billy with the Jabotiques, and she also knows the secret that Billy slept with Summer, which Nick doesn’t know yet.