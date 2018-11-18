AMC Will Air Final Episode of ‘Eli Roth’s History Of Horror’ About Ghost Stories

'The six-week television event is about to wrap up and will deal with movies about the paranormal.

Kicking off in October of this year was the limited series event from AMC entitled Eli Roth’s History of Horror. The series spans seven episodes and goes in-depth about the varying sub-genres of horror movies. Everything from the slasher genre, to vampires, and even creature feature films have been explored, but one stone remains unturned: ghost stories.

According to a report from Bloody-Disgusting, that unturned stone is officially no more as of 12:08 a.m. on Sunday. The series-finale of Eli Roth’s History of Horror will delve into the haunting world of ghost stories, discussing some of the scariest examples of ghostly horror films.

Eli Roth points out that ghost movies have been with us since the dawn of cinema and show no signs of ever departing the world of film.

“Ghost movies have been with us since the dawn of cinema. Some ghosts are benevolent, some ghosts are malicious, but they all represent the mystery of what happens to us after we die. Stephen King, Haley Joel Osment and others break down the appeal of spooky spirits.”

One of the most successful ghost stories of all time remains M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 Oscar-nominated film, the Sixth Sense. As such, one of the stars of The Sixth Sense will be joining Roth and company to discuss some of the secrets behind the infamous and critically lauded film.

Each episode of Eli Roth’s History of Horror aired on AMC, but subscribers of AMC’s premium streaming service can go check out every episode of the series event anytime they like. Each episode features a handful of horror icons and masters of horror as they discuss some of the most iconic horror movies, both past and contemporary.

“Featuring A-list storytellers like Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Robert Englund, Linda Blair, Tippi Hedren, Rob Zombie, Haley Joel Osment, Jack Black, John Landis, Jamie Lee Curtis and more, Eli Roth’s History of Horror brings together the masters of horror – icons and stars who define the genre – to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present.”

Most recently, Eli Roth directed the feature film The House With A Clock In Its Walls, a children’s horror film. Prior to that, Eli Roth rose to fame by directing such brutal horror movies as Cabin Fever, Hostel, Hostel: Part II, The Green Inferno, and Knock-Knock.

He also starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-nominated hit Inglourious Basterds in 2009.