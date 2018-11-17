Kaley Cuoco’s Pet Rabbit, Simon, Now Has His Own Instagram Page

Will you follow the bunny?

It’s no secret that Kaley Cuoco loves four-legged creatures. The Big Bang Theory star supports many different animal organizations and donates a great deal of her time to their charitable efforts. She also fills up her Instagram page with photos of her beloved dogs, Norman and Ruby, the handsome horses she rides and competes with, including Benji and Netty, an adorable dwarf miniature pony named Smooshy, and the beautiful bunny, Simon.

Now it’s time for Simon to step into the spotlight with his very own Instagram page.

Cuoco revealed her rabbit’s new social media presence on Saturday, November 17, with a video in which he is in a pet carrier sitting in the passenger seat of a car next to his adoring owner. She gives the bunny a gentle rub, which he seems to love, and then he retreats back into the carrier completely satisfied.

“In fun, sweet news, my precious wabbit finally has his own Instagram…. it’s about time,” she captioned the clip on Instagram.

About two hours after the 32-year-old’s announcement, Simon the Silly Rabbit already had more than 10,000 followers on Instagram.

“I’m just a silly and curious rabbit who loves my mom [Kaley Cuoco] & dad [Karl Cook] and all my furry siblings! I’m also handsome and take fab pics,” reads his bio.

There are nine posts up for the brown bunny’s followers to like and comment on, including videos where he’s stealing some of his mom’s veggie chips, eating a banana, and playing with pup sibling Ruby, and a picture where he’s hanging out in the fire place (which is not lit).

Simon refers to Cuoco as his “crazy mother” who “likes to smother [him] with her love” in one Instagram caption. In the accompanying black-and-white snapshot, he is sitting on the blonde’s lap.

In another post, he explains that one of his hobbies is “sitting on the arms of artistic chairs and gazing outward longingly.”

Clearly, Simon is leading a great life, and Instagram users can’t wait to see more photos and videos featuring the incredible hare.

According to an article, “8 Things To Know Before Getting a Pet Rabbit,” on the Mother Nature Network website, bunnies can live for 10 to 12 years, which means fans can expect a decade’s worth of Instagram posts from Simon.

Rabbits are social animals and like to be around others of their kind. Hopefully, Cuoco’s dogs are a good enough substitution.

As for food, Simon will need some hay or grass in addition to fresh vegetables like kale, broccoli, romaine lettuce, and parsley. Carrots, apples, and pineapples are also good for bunnies, but should be given to them only once or twice a week.