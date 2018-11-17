Donald Trump Tweets Support For Nancy Pelosi As Speaker Of The House

What first seemed to be a joke by the president about supporting Pelosi's bid for Speaker of the House now looks serious.

They seem to be the strangest of bedfellows, but Donald Trump apparently wants to support Nancy Pelosi (D-California) in her bid to be re-elected as the Speaker of the House. However, per the Washington Post, many thought that the president’s comments on Twitter immediately after the Democrats scored a House majority during this month’s midterms seemed to signal an attempt to troll Pelosi. The president posted the head-scratching tweet about thinking of offering his party’s help on November 7. In it, he gave a nod to Pelosi’s bid.

“In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!”

Follow up comments posted by President Trump on his Twitter feed a week later indicated that he might be earnest in his support for Nancy Pelosi. The tweet reaffirmed his stance on wanting to see her assume her role again as Speaker of the House. The president also drew attention to the fact that there were Democrats that were trying to take her victory away from her and added that he could get as many votes that she needed to score the win.

The call out was in reference to certain members of the Democratic Party that are working hard to see that Nancy Pelosi does not regain her position as Speaker. The group of foes, according to the Washington Post, consists mainly of males. Nancy Pelosi served as the Speaker of the House in the years spanning 2007 to 2011, and the 78-year-old is the only woman to ever do so. Pelosi said that she remains confident that she will regain her role as the first woman in history to wield the gavel. Meanwhile, her opponents feel that they have the majority of votes needed to keep the determined politician from getting the Speaker position again.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The battle for who gets to be the next Speaker of the House strengthened this weekend as the Democrats left Capitol Hill for Thanksgiving break. The unfinished business put a damper on a successful week for Democrats that saw them successfully elect and give control to a new and “historic class” of politicians coming to Washington D.C.

As Nancy Pelosi held talks with the newcomers and courted votes, Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) has been encouraged by critics of the former Speaker to run against her. Fudge said during a press conference Friday that she would announce her decision on whether or not she was running after Thanksgiving.

The development with Nancy Pelosi’s rival coming forward, teamed with a test vote coming up at the end of November, lends an uncertainty about what will happen while the Speaker of the House position is up for grabs. Because of this, the Democrats potentially face an unappetizing scenario of infighting over the speaker’s vote on January 3 that could last for weeks.