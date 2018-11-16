WWE ‘Survivor Series’ Betting Odds Available Now

Vegas-style betting odds for 'Survivor Series' are out, and one of the brands is favored more than the other.

One of the WWE’s big-four events is scheduled to take place this Sunday. While professional wrestling is a predetermined event, betting on it is still quite popular — though it’s not offered at all sports books. As reported by BetWrestling, the odds for Survivor Series are available now.

If you’re not familiar with how sports betting works, a minus sign before the number represents a favorite, and a plus sign represents an underdog. A larger number lets potential bettors know how favored — or unfavored — a performer is at any given time. Sports bettors and odds-makers refer to this as a money line.

For example, if a performer is a plus-200 underdog, a bet of $100 would net a $200 payout. For a minus-200 favorite, that same $100 bet would payout $50.

The largest gap comes in the Ronda Rousey versus Charlotte Flair match. Rousey, the Raw Women’s Champion, is a minus-505 favorite, while Flair is a plus-335 underdog. That makes sense, as the real feud here is Rousey and Becky Lynch. This match was also thrown together at the last minute because of Lynch’s injury.

Coming in at a relatively close second in the odds gap is the match between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. This match sees Lesnar come in as a minus-300 favorite, with Bryan being listed as a plus-220 underdog. With Brock’s WWE future still in question, there’s a chance that Daniel Bryan could pull out the win in this match — in spite of the long odds.

The odds between Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura are much closer, with Nakamura coming in as a slight favorite at minus-170. Rollins is a small underdog at plus-130. Either superstar could win this match, but Rollins has been a much hotter character lately, and Shinsuke would benefit from the win more.

In the men’s traditional Survivor Series matches, Raw is a minus-170 favorite to Smackdown’s plus-130. Odds this close generally mean that odds-makers are having a hard time choosing, and that things could go either way.

For the women’s match, Smackdown is the favorite at minus-195, Raw coming in at plus-155. This is interesting, since we don’t actually know who the fifth competitor for the Smackdown team is. Charlotte Flair, who would have helmed the Smackdown team, has been moved to the match against Ronda Rousey.

For the tag team Survivor Series match, the odds are hugely in Smackdown’s favor at minus-420, while Raw is registered at plus-300. With both The New Day and The Usos on the Smackdown team, this makes a lot of sense.

In total, wrestlers from the Raw brand are favored in five of the eight matches for which odds have been released. This does not come as a surprise, as Raw is the company’s flagship show.

An important thing to note about these odds is that they are hardly spoilers for what will happen at the event. Generally, the “smart money” — or bets from people with inside information — tend to come in at the last minute. Wrestling odds can swing dramatically once that happens.