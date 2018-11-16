Stan Lee Remembered By Netflix With Sweet ‘Excelsior!’ Search Option

The legendary Marvel Comics co-founder's catchprase is apart of a new search on the streaming giant's platform.

Stan Lee’s catchphrase was “Excelsior!,” and now that iconic word can net Netflix subscribers a bounty of the late Marvel Comic legend’s most memorable movie and TV work.

The streaming giant dropped a seemingly small Easter egg onto its service in honor of Stan Lee, who died this week at age 95. But for diehard fans of the late comic book king, the search option is actually much more powerful than it seems.

The official Netflix Twitter announced the cool new option, directing fans to type “Excelsior!” into the platform’s search bar.

“Go to your @netflix. Give it a shot. In the words of @TheRealStanLee: ‘Nuff said.'”

The results bring up Marvel-related titles based on Stan Lee’s massive body of film and TV work.

The “Excelsior!” search brings up “Titles In: Stan Lee’s Universe,” which, depending on the viewers’ location, pulls up a stream of Marvel hits like Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, and TV series, including Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. There’s also a fair amount of animated offerings including Planet Hulk and Marvel Superhero Adventures.

According to Mashable, “Excelsior!” is Latin for “ever upward.” When Stan Lee used the phrase as a sign-off for his tweets, interviews, and cameos, he meant it as “upward and onward to greater glory,” something he wished for all of his beloved fans, as you can see in his 2010 message to his Twitter followers below.

Finally, what does “Excelsior” mean? “Upward and onward to greater glory!” That’s what I wish you whenever I finish tweeting! Excelsior! — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 9, 2010

There has been a huge outpouring of love for Stan Lee in the days following his death. Disney, Sony, and Fox all took out ads in remembrance of the legendary Marvel co-founder, and many famous fans, including Hugh Jackman and Johnny Galecki, took to social media to pay tribute to him. In addition, the original Avengers cast — Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, and Chris Evans —honored Lee with a full-page spread in the Hollywood Reporter.

.@ChrisEvans on Stan Lee: "For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior" https://t.co/EtZSwR7ohv pic.twitter.com/ACBE83pI3p — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 12, 2018

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Stan Lee left behind a bit of a tribute of his own—to his fans.

In a video posted on Lee’s official social media pages, the late legend’s team captured a candid moment in which he raved about his fans. Lee talked about how he connected with his fans, even those who lived far away in other parts of the world and said of his loyal following, “This business of fans I think is terrific, and I love ’em all.”