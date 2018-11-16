WWE News: Steel Cage Match Pulled From ‘Starrcade,’ Card Drastically Changed

'Survivor Series' isn't the only big November event that has had a lot of changes made to it.

There have been a lot of things going on in WWE over the course of the last month and it has caused a number of changes to be made to virtually everything. Injuries have occurred. A serious illness caused a major title to be vacated. It’s just been a very weird time for WWE and now, they are having to alter even more. The card for the non-televised Starrcade event later this month has had matches changed and a cage match totally pulled from the event.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, an injury to Becky Lynch cause a number of changes to be made to the Survivor Series card. Along with that, a WWE title change and heel turn on SmackDown Live this week also caused a number of alterations to the card of the pay-per-view which looks drastically different from just a few days ago.

That isn’t the only big event which has seen changes, though, as Starrcade is now having its card mixed up a good bit. According to Wrestling Inc., the non-televised event happening at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 24 has been reworked quite a bit.

One of the biggest changes is that AJ Styles is no longer the WWE Champion and he won’t have it to put on the line against Samoa Joe. Along with that, their match is still on and it is still in the steel cage, but it is obviously no longer for the WWE Title.

Lynch’s injury during the brawl on this week’s Monday Night Raw has also caused some issues with booking and is bringing about changes to Starrcade. No longer is there going to be a cage match between her and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Charlotte is still expected to be at Starrcade, but it is not known if she will just make an appearance or wrestle. Her father Ric Flair is now being advertised to be in Ohio for the old-school WCW event.

So now, an event that was scheduled to have two steel cage matches with both of the main titles from SmackDown Live on the line only has one. Along with that, neither the WWE Championship or SmackDown Women’s Championship is currently scheduled to be defended on the card.

Here is the full card for Starrcade as of November 16, 2018:

WWE Intercontinental Title – Steel Cage: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE United States Title: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

SmackDown Tag Team Title: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day

Steel Cage Match: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Rusev vs. The Miz

Elias will perform a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Along with the previously mentioned changes, Braun Strowman is no longer facing Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre but will now take on Baron Corbin. McIntyre has moved into a match with Finn Balor while Ziggler is simply scheduled to make an appearance. Injuries and title changes have caused a lot of things to be altered by WWE, and that includes the card for Starrcade happening in just a week.