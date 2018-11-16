‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, November 19: Ridge Warns Brooke That Bill Wants Her Back

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 19 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will hear from Bill (Don Diamont) regarding their legacy. After telling Katie (Heather Tom), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Wyatt, and Liam that he is not buying Bill’s “good guy” act, he will tell Brooke what he thinks Bill’s true motives are, according to Highlight Hollywood.

Bill Speaks To Liam & Wyatt About Their Legacy

According to Inquisitr, Wyatt and Liam were talking about how strange it was to work for Forrester. At the time they wondered what would happen to the legacy that Bill wanted to leave to his sons. They came to the conclusion that Bill would probably leave it to Will (Finnegan George), his youngest son.

Liam and Bill had a very volatile year after Bill pursued Steffy, resulting in Liam leaving Spencer Publications. Wyatt also left the company after Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) offered him a job as the social media manager. Grabbing the chance to work closely with his girlfriend Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), Wyatt also joined the fashion house.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will talk to Wyatt and Liam about a decision he has made with regards to their legacy. Bill has been feeling very generous ever since he declared that he was a changed man. Will he have good news for his sons too?

Ridge Forrester Warns Brooke Logan Forrester About Bill’s Motives On B&B

Brooke forced Ridge to apologize to Bill for tampering with Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando). Ridge is convinced that Bill has not changed a bit and that he is only putting on a front to win the affections of Brooke.

Ridge knows that Bill and Brooke have been growing closer to each other, and he knows that they have shared a kiss or two. Bill also told him that Brooke deserves a better man than him and taunted Ridge that he should be that man. It would then make sense that Ridge is very wary of Bill’s motives.

Ridge will tell Brooke that the only reason that Bill did not call the cops on him and the judge is because he wants her back, according to Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers via Inquisitr. Of course, Brooke really believes that Bill has changed his ways and that he is trying to be a better man. All this constant arguing between Ridge and Brooke is only pushing them further apart.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.