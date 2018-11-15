Watch Belgium Vs. Iceland UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

For the 11th time since the two countries first faced each other on the pitch in 1957, Iceland will try to get a victory -- or at least a draw -- when they travel to Brussels to face Belgium.

For the 11th time since the two countries first faced each other on the pitch in 1957, Iceland will try to get a victory — or at least a draw — when they travel to Brussels to face Belgium after 10 consecutive defeats, per 11v11.com.

But Iceland — who have already been assured of relegation from the UEFA Nations League “A” tier — will be playing with nothing to lose as they face the Belgians in a match that will live stream from King Baudouin Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Belgium vs. Iceland UEFA Nations League Group A2 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 50,000-seat King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, November 15.

Iceland will be bringing a somewhat weakened side, as star midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson of English Premier League side Everton will miss the match with an injured foot, Sky Sports reports.

Other than injured Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Fox Sports, Belgium will be playing with a full strength side — including Borussia Dortmund’s Axel Witsel — who will earn his 100th cap for Belgium.

Alex Witsel is set to collect his 100th cap for Belgium on Thursday. Clive Rose / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Belgium vs. Iceland UEFA Nations League Group A2 game, use the stream provided by ESPN3. The free streaming service provided by sports conglomerate ESPN is included with most internet service provider subscriptions, requiring only an ISP login to watch without cable. The Belgium-Iceland showdown will also be live streamed — and broadcast — by ESPNews.

Another way to watch the Belgium vs. Iceland showdown live stream is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now — or to download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Belgium vs. Iceland game live on their TV sets.

To view the King Baudouin Stadium live stream for free, without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Belgium-Iceland game streamed live at no charge.

In Belgium, VTM Sport has the live stream, while in Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport streams the game. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be streamed by Sky Go Extra, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Nations League showdown. For a full list of further live stream sources for Belgium vs. Iceland in countries around the globe, visit the Live Soccer TV site.