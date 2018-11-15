Sharon Osbourne Rips Les Moonves, Says ‘You Could Smell Him Coming’ At CBS

'The Talk' star claims that her former boss had malodorous breath.

Sharon Osbourne is now giving her real opinion on former CBS chief Les Moonves, two months after his wife, Julie Chen, exited her post as Osbourne’s co-host on The Talk.

In a wide-ranging interview with SiriusXM’s Jim and Sam Show, Osbourne revealed that she “respects” Chen for standing by her man after a dozen women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him. But the outspoken talk show host didn’t have flattering words for Moonves, per TooFab.

In the racy interview, Osbourne reiterated her earlier stance that she “didn’t know” Moonves, despite her nine years working for his network. While The Talk star said Moonves was never unfriendly to her, she made it clear that she barely knew her former boss at all.

“We never had sh*ts and giggles,” Osbourne said of Moonves. “I think I was too loud for him. I think he likes women that are much more low-key than me. I had nothing to do with him. I was on the show, I loved working with Julie, she was great, so professional to work with.”

Osbourne, who has been married to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne since 1982, also made it clear that she has never had a physical attraction to Les Moonves. She also ripped Moonves’ alleged bad breath.

“I think he had bad breath, if I remember. Oh, yeah. You could smell him coming. I think he had a bit of gingivitis, if I remember. I’m like, ‘Did you suck fish for breakfast?’ It’s like what the f**k did you clean your teeth with this morning? Sh**?”

Sharon Osbourne went on to say some very not-safe-for-work things about Les Moonves, which you can hear in the interview, courtesy of YouTube.

Sharon Osbourne’s comments about Les Moonves come after she previously stated that it would have been awkward for Julie Chen to return to her seat at The Talk table after her husband was hit with more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct. The charges were levied in a scathing New Yorker exposé written by Ronan Farrow.

Osbourne, who admitted in the SiriusXM interview that she hasn’t “spoken to Julie in forever,” added that as part of CBS’ investigation into Moonves, just about “every female employee” of the network got a letter asking if the longtime CBS chief had ever been inappropriate with them.

During the first live episode of The Talk on the day after Moonves’ exit from the network was announced, Sharon Osbourne said that the ousted CBS exec “clearly has a problem.” She also acknowledged that it was “very embarrassing and upsetting” to have to talk about her co-star Julie Chen’s husband on the air.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.