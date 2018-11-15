‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Loses It Over Sharon’s Role In J.T.’s Murder

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Tessa shows Mariah what her mom did along with the rest of the Fab Four to J.T. The shocking news leads Mariah to lose it completely.

Once again, just as Mariah (Camryn Grimes) feels she has her life going in a positive direction, everything falls to pieces.

Grimes told Soap Opera Digest, “Mariah was just coming to terms with the idea that her life was finally in a stable place and settling down. She’s moved in with Tessa and created something that’s solid and secure. Mariah was getting comfortable, and wouldn’t you know it, everything is turned upside down again.”

Once she realizes what Sharon did, Mariah knows she has to confront her. Not only that, but Mariah also has to figure out what to do about the fact that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) blackmailed her mother and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). It doesn’t make sense to Mariah that her mother risked things to do something so terrible to J.T.

“It’s the circle of deception and disappointment that surrounds Mariah,” according to Grimes. She already struggles so much with trusting people in her life, and once she finally managed to do so again, the two women closest to her let her down completely. The actress said, “Mariah needs to get the truth, so she can fully understand the situation that her mother is now embroiled in.”

Do you think Mariah should see what Tessa is about to show her? #YR pic.twitter.com/lLndMFqfbZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 14, 2018

Ultimately, Mariah insists that Sharon share everything with her. At first, Sharon tries to deny everything, but Mariah tells her everything that happened that night, and Sharon realizes that her daughter truly knows what happened with J.T., so she finally confesses everything to her daughter.

Mariah may end up with more than she bargained for, though. Grimes said, “This whole thing gets more complicated when more people get involved. Little does Mariah know, she’s opening the door to some pretty unbelievable secrets!”

It sounds like Mariah may find herself unlucky in love once again unless she somehow finds it within herself to forgive Tessa and move forward with their relationship.

This is just one of several things Sharon’s dealing with, too. The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that Sharon not only has a possible relationship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) even though he’s married and his wife recently showed up in Genoa City. Plus, Sharon and Billy (Jason Thompson) have connected through their heartbreak, and now they’ve teamed up for revenge on Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis. Sharon has a lot on her plate right now, but she will likely end up making sure Mariah and her other children remain her priority.