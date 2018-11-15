Jacob Wohl, the 20-year-old Donald Trump fan who has a prominent profile on Twitter, claims to be behind the arrest of Michael Avenatti.

Jacob Wohl, the 20-year-old Donald Trump mega-fan and conspiracy theorist who on November 2 reportedly attempted to stage a hoax accusing Russia Investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller of sexual assault, as NBC News reported, appeared on Wednesday to claim credit for the arrest of Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti, who skyrocketed to fame earlier this year as the media-friendly lawyer for adult video star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Donald Trump, was arrested by Los Angeles detectives on Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence, the LAPD confirmed on its Twitter account.

The news of Avenatti’s arrest, as the Inquisitr reported, first appeared on the celebrity gossip site TMZ — which initially said that the alleged victim was Avenatti’s estranged wife, Lisa Storie.

But after Storie issued a statement through her lawyer, posted on Twitter by CNN correspondent MJ Lee, denying that she was involved in any such incident, TMZ updated its own story.

“We were initially told by our sources the alleged victim was Avenatti’s estranged wife,” TMZ wrote in the update. “We now know it was not. The incident involved a different woman.” The site also reported that Avenatti would be released on $50,000 bail, with an “emergency protective order” prohibiting him from contact with the still-unidentified alleged victim.

But soon after the arrest was made public, a supposed private investigation firm — Surefire Intelligence — directly connected to Wohl and his attempt to frame Mueller, posted a cryptic message to its own Twitter feed. The post linked to a news report of Avenatti’s arrest, and contained the comment, “Surefire Intelligence strikes again.”

Wohl himself retweeted the Surefire Intelligence tweet. While Wohl has denied that he is connected to Surefire Intelligence, the supposed company “is linked to Wohl in numerous ways, including domain records and a company phone that redirects to a number registered to Wohl’s mother,” according to NBC News.

It was Surefire Intelligence that sent emails to several women offering them sizable cash payments if they would publicly and falsely accuse Mueller of sexual assault, according to the Above The Law legal blog.

Though he retweeted the “Surefire Intelligence strikes again” tweet, Wohl later posted a Twitter message of his own, appearing to take a high road with regard to the Avenatti arrest.

“Michael Avenatti is innocent until proven guilty. Even though I disagree with him, I grant the presumption of innocence that he refused to grant to Justice Kavanaugh,” Wohl wrote, referring to allegations by Avenatti’s client Julie Swetnick that then-Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh had participated in parties where women were drugged and gang-raped, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Following his release on bail, Avenatti denied the domestic violence allegations, calling them “completely bogus,” MediaIte reported.

“I have never struck a woman,” Avenatti said in his public statement. “I never will strike a woman. I have been an advocate for women’s rights my entire career and I’m going to continue to be an advocate. I am not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing. I am a father to two beautiful, smart daughters. I would never disrespect them by touching a woman inappropriately or striking a woman.”