Danica Patrick Hilariously Reveals That Aaron Rodgers Hit On Her Using Lines From ‘Dumb And Dumber’

Leave it to comedy to bring couples together!

According to Danica Patrick, a little help from the film Dumb and Dumber helped now-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers sweep her off of her feet. Radar Online shares that the NASCAR driver was speaking in at an event North Dakota on Wednesday when she did a little Q&A with the audience. It was only a matter of time before her relationship with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers came up after one audience member asked how Aaron got her to go on a date with him.

“He was at the bar, puttin’ out the vibe — Dumb and Dumber, you know? And, I remember he was doing movie lines! And, people that love movie lines, LOVE movie lines. So, I think we had a dialogue in movie lines, and I was like, ‘This guy is really funny!'”

Believe it or not, this was back in 2012 at the ESPY Awards, far before the pair started dating. As many fans know, that is when the pair first met and ended up exchanging email addresses with each other at that time. They kept in touch sporadically, but it wasn’t until recently that they exchanged phone numbers and began dating late last year.

Previously, Rodgers was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn and Patrick was in one with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., but they both called it quits with those respective partners in 2017. As for their first official date? Danica didn’t reveal much other than it was out of the public eye and they were “cooped” up during the date as to keep things private.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are still going strong https://t.co/wx5fu72fqq — New York Post (@nypost) October 21, 2018

And since the pair began dating, they have been very public about their feelings for each other. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Rodgers sat down with Artful Living, to whom he gushed over Patrick and their beautiful relationship. The 34-year-old told the publication that his relationship with Danica just feels like it’s natural and he doesn’t feel the need to be reserved all the time.

“We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other.”

Rodgers also touched on the couple’s social media posts of one another, saying that they’re very natural and not staged. Obviously, this is something that he is very proud of and he made it know during the candid interview.

“There are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot,” Rodgers shared. “We’re really attracted to one another.”

So far, it seems like Aaron has scored a touchdown with Danica.