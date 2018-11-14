‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sasha Voices Concerns, Liz Is Frazzled, And Maxie Questions Peter

General Hospital spoilers suggest that the episode set to air on Wednesday, November 14 may bring answers to some lingering questions. Viewers know that Sasha isn’t really Nina’s daughter and that she’s conspiring with Valentin, but what’s the full story here? Elizabeth has also been feeling concerned about her boys and the buzz is that she’ll be getting bad news soon. Teasers also note that fans will see some action related to Curtis and Jordan’s upcoming wedding.

So far, viewers don’t know much about Valentin and Sasha’s plan other than that they’re working together and she’s not truly Nina’s biological daughter. General Hospital spoilers from the Twitter sneak peek reveal that Sasha will find a chance to talk with Valentin during Wednesday’s show, and it seems she’s feeling anxious.

Sasha will tell Valentin that she believes that the longer she stays in Port Charles, the more likely it is that she’ll be found out. These two definitely are playing with fire here, because he ultimately still loves Nina and wants her back and Nina will be heartbroken when she learns the truth about this situation.

Per the Inquisitr, a lot of viewers still think that Kiki will end up being Nina’s true daughter, and General Hospital spoilers have teased that things are going to get tense between Kiki and Sasha as the “sisters” battle over Griffin. Sasha may be telling Valentin she’s concerned about sticking around town, but it doesn’t sound like she’s going anywhere yet.

She Knows Soaps indicates that Laura will meet with Sasha during Wednesday’s show, and Laura will also lend a supportive shoulder to Elizabeth as Liz struggles over how to handle Aiden’s worries. At Aiden’s school, his teacher will be excited to hold career day for the kids and it sounds as if Franco may rope Scott into making an appearance.

Fans have their suspicions regarding what is going to develop with Aiden and General Hospital spoilers note that Elizabeth will face some big decisions soon. The buzz is also that his teacher, Willow, will be seen more and more in the coming weeks and viewers suspect she may soon become a love interest for Chase and/or Michael.

Curtis isn't thrilled Carly is on Jordan's short list of suspects in Mary Pat's murder. What is she missing? An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/E4SgsZFqds — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 13, 2018

It is almost time for Jordan and Curtis to finally get married and he’ll be asking Nina why she hasn’t given them her RSVP yet. Nina will hesitate, and she’s not the only one facing some questions about attending the event. Nina asked Peter to be her “date” at the wedding, and General Hospital spoilers detail that Maxie will be pushing him to decide whether or not to accept.

Maxie is struggling to make sense of the feelings she has for Peter and Nina continues to fight her love for Valentin. Will both of the ladies manage to hold back and resist the attractions they have to these men? General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s a lot of big developments on the horizon and viewers will want to keep watching to see how everything comes together.