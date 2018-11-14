A Man Wearing A ‘Make America Great Again’ – MAGA – Hat Claims He Was Assaulted In Downtown Tucson

There have been several previous incidents of people wearing the hat and being met with violence.

A Tucson man says he was assaulted in the city’s downtown area for wearing a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat, KVOA-TV (Tucson) is reporting.

Jonathan Sparks says he is a passionate supporter of Donald Trump and, as such, makes it a point to wear the white-on-red hat bearing the slogan, which has become symbolic of the Trump administration. And so it was that when Sparks was recently in downtown Tucson (it’s not clear, from reports, exactly when), a passerby took exception to Sparks’ hat and allegedly assaulted him.

“I felt a very strong grasp on my hat. It pulled me back and grabbed a lot of hair.”

Already having broken his ankle in four places from a previous accident, Sparks was, of course, at a disadvantage, and soon the two men were tussling on the ground, he says.

“Then I heard the words ‘Hitler,’ ‘Nazi’ and ‘Trump.’ He was shouting things like that. He came over the top of me and over and over again, he hit me.”

Fortunately for Sparks, passersby intervened and pulled the assailant off of him, then held him down until police arrived. An arrest was made, although as of this writing the alleged assailant’s name has not been made public. Similarly, none of the purported passersby who Sparks claim helped him have been named or have spoken to the media, nor has the police officer who purportedly arrested the alleged assailant.

Sparks claims that the assault put him in the hospital for the next 20 hours.

“I was attacked with vengeance by an evil man but you know what I learned, you know what God taught me through the whole thing? How wonderful Tucson is. There were people who pulled him off, paramedics who stayed with me there is a police officer that protected me.”

Further, Sparks believes that, had he been wearing a hat with a rainbow (indicating support for gay rights) or if he were black, there would have been “a sea of reporters” there.

Sparks is not the first person to have been assaulted for wearing a MAGA hat. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a Texas teenager was enjoying a late-night meal with some friends at a San Antonio Whataburger, proudly wearing his MAGA hat, when an assailant, later identified as Kimo Jimenez, allegedly grabbed the lad’s hat and ran off with it, all the while reportedly shouting anti-Trump slogans. Jimenez was charged with theft.