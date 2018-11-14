Prince William & Kate Middleton Volunteer At Charity For The Homeless [Video]

See the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge behind the pots and slicing bread at a charity for the homeless on Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

Ever wondered if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge knew their way around the kitchen? Not only do we have conclusive proof that Prince William and Kate Middleton have some culinary skills, but we have the video to prove it, too.

While Prince Charles is celebrating his 70th birthday, Prince William and his wife rolled up their sleeves in service to the community. On Wednesday, November 14, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Centrepoint in Barnsley.

According to their website, Centrepoint focuses on ending homelessness all over the U.K. The charity provides housing and support for homeless youth, and aims to give young people a better future. Centrepoint was the first charity that the Duke of Cambridge chose when he took over some of his late mother’s charities.

Kate and William put on yellow aprons and began helping the staff out at the organization. According to Simon Perry of People, the couple began helping out with the lunch preparations. In the video that Perry shared, Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen doing menial kitchen chores. William is standing behind a stove and stirring a big pot of soup, while Kate deftly slices up some bread. She even tried to lighten the mood by trying to joke about her culinary skills.

“Don’t look at how evenly I cut it,” Kate says as she and William help out in @centrepointuk hostel in Barnsley pic.twitter.com/BOGFc6K6vo — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 14, 2018

“Don’t look at how evenly I cut it!” Kate implored, slightly tongue-in-cheek.

As the two make themselves handy in the kitchen in the video clip, the footage shows that staff members talk to the patrons earnestly. In fact, their website says that even though the Duke often makes public visits to the charity, he often pops by in his personal time as well. It’s evident that this is an organization which is close to their hearts.

“I’m doing my balancing-the-soup act… Sorry to keep you waiting for your lunch – we’ve been talking too much as usual,” Prince William remarks light-heartedly.

Cambridges sharing a laugh with @centrepointuk chief executive Seyi Obakin before they formally open a new learning hub for the charity in Barnsley @people pic.twitter.com/U9KLoqpaIF — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 14, 2018

William then took a tray of soup and bread and carefully walked towards a table. He joined two of the charity’s youth as well as two staff members, and together they had lunch. The two seemed to be in a jovial mood, and continued to pepper the conversation with their charming banter.

Kate: “I think I cut some rather big slices.” William: “Don’t be put off by the size of Catherine’s bread. They’re enough to wedge the door.”

Their visit provided such an intimate insight into the royal family. On Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, it’s heartening to know that the next generation of royals remain accessible and committed to community service.